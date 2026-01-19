Artists and craftsmen will have a chance to participate in training workshops and programs

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Museums Commission, one of the 11 sectors of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, today facilitated the signing of a cooperation agreement between Red Sea Museum and Ahmed Angawi Studio to launch the "Made in the Red Sea" craft and design initiative.

The MOU was signed this evening at the Red Sea Museum, a world-class museum dedicated to the Red Sea’s tangible, intangible, and natural heritage. Participants included Khaled Baassiri, General Manager of Partnerships and Business Development at Museums Commission, Eman Zidan, Director of the Red Sea Museum, and Ahmed Angawi, Founder of Ahmed Angawi Studio.

Building on the momentum of the Ministry of Culture's Year of Handicrafts 2025, the Made in the Red Sea program supports and promotes local and regional craftspeople by connecting skilled artisans, designers, and makers with the Red Sea Museum. The initiative aims to sustain traditional skills while creating unique products inspired by the rich heritage, traditions, and material culture of the Red Sea region.

The partnership between the Museums Commission through Red Sea Museum and Ahmed Angawi Studio establishes cooperation in three key areas: content creation and workshops; artist and craftsman selection; and promotion and marketing of the Made in the Red Sea initiative.

Multidisciplinary artist, designer, and educator Ahmad Angawi will oversee the delivery of specialized workshops in traditional wood designs inspired by the historic Bab Al Bunt building, which is now home to the Red Sea Museum.

Through a submission process via a specialized portal, diverse artists and craftsmen will be selected to participate as trainees in the programs. Ahmed Angawi Studio’s Design Studio Lab will provide supervision during the final design stage to ensure quality of output, with participants developing products for the Red Sea Museum's outlets using local materials such as shells, pearls, wood, and other natural resources.

The inaugural phase of Made in the Red Sea focuses on traditional crafts: woodwork, metalwork, leather and ceramic celebrating local icons such as Bab Al Bunt, and the Red Sea, featuring contemporary pieces inspired by traditional culture, materials and techniques.

The two parties will cooperate in promoting the initiative through social media and outreach to artists and influencers from countries bordering the Red Sea, expanding the program's regional reach and impact.

Made in the Red Sea aims to offer visitors unique and authentic artisanal products to take home, drive capacity building within the local craft and design sector, and ensure that traditional skills are passed down and sustained for future generations.

Professional development, creative infrastructure, and quality control will also be important components as the Ministry of Culture supports the sustainability of the specialized crafts sector, identifying craft-based skills as a vital intangible asset to the community and region.

As a living center of cultural exchange, the Red Sea Museum connects with experts, artisans, and creatives from across the region to ensure knowledge and traditional skills are handed down for generations to come.

For more information on Red Sea Museum, visit their social media channels:

Instagram: @redsea_mc | X: redsea_mc | LinkedIn: redseamuseum

About Red Sea Museum

The Red Sea Museum is the guardian of the Red Sea’s natural and cultural heritage. The institution brings the region’s stories of cultural exchange, creativity and biodiversity to life through an inclusive museum experience driven by world-class expertise, innovation and technology.

Developed by the Museums Commission, one of 11 commissions under the Ministry of Culture, the Red Sea Museum is home to a collection of unparalleled significance. From archaeological discoveries to artistic masterpieces, the museum offers fresh perspectives on the Red Sea’s tangible, intangible, and natural treasures.

Through robust programming, the Red Sea Museum raises awareness and appreciation for the biodiversity of the Red Sea region, inviting visitors to explore a space that caters to diverse interests and learning styles. Its exhibitions, research, and public activities foster dialogue, inspire creativity, and connect communities locally and globally.

Set within the UNESCO World Heritage site of Historic Jeddah in the newly restored Bab Al Bunt building, the Red Sea Museum reflects the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to preserving Saudi Arabia’s unique heritage while pioneering new approaches to cultural exchange and sustainable development.

About the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

About the Museums Commission:

The Museums Commission is one of 11 commissions under the Ministry of Culture. It was established in February 2020 to further the growth and development of the museums sector in the Kingdom.

The Commission aims to further develop and regulate the museums sector, create job and educational opportunities within the sector, and build international partnerships to facilitate the exchange of ideas, experience, and knowledge.

To learn more about the Museums Commission, please visit https://museums.moc.gov.sa/en/museum-home and the commission’s page on X @MOCMuseums.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Saudi Ministry of Culture

intl.media@moc.gov.sa