Dubai, UAE: TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, today announced that construction of Luma Park Views in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is now 95% complete. The development comprises 600 apartments, offering one- to three-bedroom units with park views, and is on track for handover ahead of schedule.

All major milestones have been achieved, with the structure and internal works completed, while internal finishes, MEP installations and snagging are in advanced stages.

Luma Park Views blends luxury, smart technology and community living, with features including two sky pools, two Technogym-equipped gyms, and a vast internal garden spanning over 32,000 square feet. Kitchens are fitted with Siemens appliances and integrated smart home systems, complemented by a grand coffee shop and 24-hour security with face recognition systems in lifts. Residents will also benefit from smart home door locks, plate number recognition for parking access, temperature controlled pools, and EV car charging points.

TownX has recently signed an exclusive agreement with global real estate consultancy Knight Frank to lease over 20,000 square feet of prime retail space within Luma Park Views.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, commented: “Luma Park Views reflects our vision to create premium residential spaces that blend technology, luxury, and community living. At TownX, we are committed to delivering projects ahead of schedule without compromising on quality. This development embodies our dedication to detail and our belief in creating long-term value for residents and investors.”

Since its inception in 2017, TownX has focused on delivering projects ahead of schedule with exceptional attention to detail. With over 967 units delivered and 1,774 apartments currently under development, the company continues to expand its footprint in Dubai’s real estate market. Key developments delivered by TownX include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC, while ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

With a focus on family-oriented communities, TownX designs spaces that cater to all generations, prioritising high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs and spacious interiors. Above all, the company is committed to enhancing the daily lives of its residents through exceptional user experiences.

About TownX

