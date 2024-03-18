Abu Dhabi, UAE – Louvre Abu Dhabi, in a conscious step to explore new territories, announced an open call for proposals for the fourth edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2024 and the Richard Mille Art Prize. This year, the edition will be expanding to North Africa, alongside the GCC and will be curated by Simon Njami. He is a renowned independent curator, lecturer, writer and art critic who has curated many international exhibitions spotlighting African contemporary artists. This expansion is attributed to curator Simon Njami’s expertise in the region, reflecting the museum's commitment to showcasing diverse artistic voices.

Artists from these regions (nationals and residents) are invited to submit proposals for site-specific monumental artworks to be showcased as part of Art Here 2024, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s flagship community engagement initiative. Applicants are invited to engage with the outdoor spaces under Louvre Abu Dhabi’s dome and the museum’s architecture. The visitor journey will begin around the courtyard with the Damascene fountain and extends via a passageway towards a meditative shallow pool and the public art wall installation by Jenny Holzer.

Launched in 2021, Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here gives center stage to local and regional talents, showcasing the region’s vibrant art and culture scene. The theme for this year’s iteration is inspired by the concept of “Awakenings.” Participants will be asked to translate the concept into visual forms via their submission. Selected proposals will go into production and be displayed at Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2024.

The call for proposals is open until 21 April 2024. Artists can submit their proposals via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website. An esteemed jury of art world luminaries will evaluate all submissions and select the artworks to be commissioned for Art Here 2024. The exhibition, showcasing the works of shortlisted artists, will run from 20 September to 15 December 2024.

The 2024 Richard Mille Art Prize will recognize one of the selected artists with a grand prize of $60,000. The prize aims to support and showcase contemporary artists, in line with the museum's mission to connect cultures and spotlight regional talent. The Richard Mille Art Prize winner will be announced in December 2024.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is also pleased to announce the extension of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 exhibition until March 31, 2024. This extension comes in response to the overwhelming public interest and the exhibition's resounding success. The Art Here 2023 exhibition, curated by Maya El Khalil, has captivated audiences since its opening in November 2023. The exhibition displays works from seven talented regional artists and addresses the theme of Transparencies, exploring the dynamics of transparency as well as its material and perceptual significance. On 25 January 2024, Nabla Yahya, one of the seven shortlisted artists, was awarded the Richard Mille Art Prize. The exhibition showcases her winning work along with her peers and allows visitors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of regional art under the museum’s iconic dome.

Looking forward to next year, Louvre Abu Dhabi anticipates expanding to new territories in the region and creating dialogues with new curators, making it a different game altogether.

For more information and application submission, visit Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website.