New market player set to increase investment portfolio by 15% this year

AED470m VENTO Tower and new Japanese dining outlet mark the group’s first forays into the market

DUBAI: ANAX Holding heralds a new era in investment management, with a bold, diverse portfolio - spanning real estate, hospitality, and media – with plans underway for expansion in the UK market.

The ambitious company boasts a portfolio of three subsidiaries: ANAX Developments, ANAX Media, and ANAX Hospitality. Each subsidiary is a testament to the holding group’s strategic foresight and dedication to offering the highest quality services and robust investment opportunities.

ANAX Developments stands behind a thrilling new real estate investment venture, the AED470m VENTO Tower, which promises to deliver a new standard in luxury living at the heart of Dubai’s Business Bay. The company has around 15 projects in its pipeline/investment portfolio, all scheduled to be launched by the end of 2025, including developments in Meydan, Furjan, and Warsan.

This conglomerate is dedicated to building sustainable communities and setting new standards of excellence in real estate development, with aspirations to become a source of pride for Dubai, making substantial contributions to the city's advancement.

ANAX Holding Chairman, Satish Sanpal, says: “We aim to embody trust, transparency and innovation, creating generational impact. Our mission for ANAX Developments is to build sustainable communities where individuals can live, flourish, and build lasting homes for generations to come.”

The business’ expertise extends across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments with an ultimate mission to foster a broader socioeconomic footprint.

ANAX Hospitality focuses on delivering next-level guest experiences, through innovative F&B offerings.

As Satish Sanpal puts it: "Our goal with this subsidiary is to introduce extraordinary dining concepts with unmatched guest experiences at the forefront, enhancing our dedication to outstanding service while always valuing our guests above all. Our committed team is motivated by a sincere passion for crafting memorable moments, making sure every guest feels appreciated and meticulously cared for. ANAX Hospitality offers heartfelt hospitality and tailored service, ensuring each interaction is distinctive and every encounter is joyful.”

A soon-to-be-launched F&B concept from ANAX Hospitality promises to bring authentic, traditional Japanese cuisine to Dubai in an enchanting setting, redefining the culinary landscape with impeccable service, warm hospitality, and top-notch menu offerings.

ANAX Hospitality also aims to utilize technology to the full, including innovations such as touchscreen tables, augmented reality dining experiences, contactless ordering, and smart bar dispensing solutions – all planned for an extraordinary dining experience.

ANAX Media: The third and final arm of ANAX Holding is a dynamic digital marketing agency. At the intersection of creativity, strategy, and innovation, ANAX Media is dedicated to shaping compelling narratives and delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with global audiences.

Satish Sanpal explains: “Our approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the ever-evolving media landscape, where we harness the power of digital platforms, immersive storytelling, and data-driven insights to craft engaging brand experiences.”

From captivating social media campaigns to immersive virtual events, ANAX Media specializes in creating multi-dimensional marketing strategies that captivate, inspire, and drive meaningful connections.

Services offered include strategic online marketing, content creation, high-quality branding and design, videography and photography, SEO work, and web design and development.

ANAX Holding – which expects 15% growth in its investment portfolio by Q4, 2024 – offers investors a unique opportunity to engage in growth-oriented sectors for scalable returns. ANAX Holding's business model combines a deep understanding of global trends with a local perspective, making it a reliable and innovative business led by a visionary leader in global entrepreneurship.

As Sanpal concludes: “Revolutionising the industry with an innovative, progressive approach in investment management, our vision encompasses guiding investors and entrepreneurs with expertise and determination, ensuring sustainable growth with a focus on social and environmental well-being.”

