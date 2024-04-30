The UAE has been successful in positioning itself as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travelers and this has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the hospitality sector in the country resulting in the growth of hotel supplies.

Stellar USP, one of the leading hotel suppliers has effortlessly established themselves as leaders in the luxury hospitality space, specializing in high-end, bespoke supplies in the region. After doubling its growth in the past year, Stellar USP is bullish about grabbing eyeballs and a larger chunk of the market share in the hotel supplies market in 2024. Stellar USP since its inception has wowed it’s customers with its fine selection of hospitality supplies that include everything, from glassware to tableware.

Stellar USP as the name suggests stands for everything Stellar – be it the brands represented by them, the team behind the company’s progress or service towards their customers; while ‘USP” stands for Unique Selling Proposition. Bringing both ethos together, and backed by a boutique showroom, gives them the edge over their competition. With an unwavering commitment to reliability and quality, Stellar USP continues to solidify its position as the trusted partner of choice in the market. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Stellar USP has been engaged with numerous prestigious projects spanning Middle East and Africa.

Samantha Araujo the Founder & CEO, Middle East & Africa, is the mastermind and the creative force behind Stellar USP. With an ingrained love for fine living instilled by her family, Samantha is a master of crafting extraordinary experiences. Leveraging her expertise and understanding of global trends, she has introduced some finest luxury brands to the region and nurtured long term relationships with top names in the hospitality space making her an undisputed premier player in the market.

“At Stellar USP, our commitment is to create a lasting impact in the luxury hospitality industry in the Middle East and beyond and to uphold the reputation that we already have among our customers. We have been able to make a difference in the hotel supplies industry by providing tailor-made, innovative solutions and delivering high-end, exclusive products that elevate the guest experience. By curating top global brands and offering valuable insights and impeccable service, we aim to shape the industry, with a focus on cultural sophistication, innovation and the ability to adapt to the ever evolving customer demands. It is our out-of-the-box thinking approach and customer centricity that has helped us nurture long and strong partnerships with our customers enabling growth of our company.”

At a time, when sustainability is key, Samantha recognizes the significance of the same, stating that their company prefers representing brands that are committed towards their sustainability objectives like WMF, Schonwald, Playground, IVV, Resuinsa, Miyake, Nokte & Tableswing. The legacy of Stellar USP shines through its successful ventures over the years that have reshaped the luxury hospitality landscape. Their strategy, influenced by a deep understanding of cultural and business nuances, enable them to deliver high standards to their customers while providing region-specific customade solutions.

Stellar USP’s vision is to continuously implement highest standards in delivering quality products to the hospitality sector and constantly strive to achieve success by supplying eco-friendly products in order to stay focused on the sustainability.

