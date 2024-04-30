Over 10,000 terminals enable a wide range of payment options, including digital wallets, loyalty points, and EID

The partnership enhances customer experience with faster, more secure transactions and seamless loyalty program integration

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East region, has partnered with ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel and convenience store retailer, to introduce consumers to the future of retail with an enhanced experience.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, transforming all ADNOC service stations and ADNOC Oasis stores with Magnati’s cutting edge single-device point-of-sale terminals. The new payment terminals now facilitate a comprehensive range of transactions, encompassing fuel and non-fuel purchases, as well as services such as car wash and lube change.

The new terminals offer a comprehensive array of payment methods, encompassing bank cards, cash, loyalty points, digital wallets, Electronic Identification (EID), prepaid cards, and more. This versatility empowers customers with flexibility and convenience, simplifying transactions and making it easier to redeem their loyalty benefits.

Ramana Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Magnati, said: “We are excited to partner with ADNOC Distribution to implement our first-of-its-kind payment technology across their extensive retail network. Our solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of ADNOC Distribution's customers, who are looking for fast, secure, and convenient payment options. We are confident that our partnership will help us to revolutionize the payment experience in the UAE, ushering in a new era of next-generation solutions that unlock the full potential of payments.”

The implementation of this technology also represents a significant cost optimization achievement for ADNOC Distribution, aligning with their commitment to innovative digital solutions.

Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “Our partnership with Magnati supports ADNOC Distribution’s Payment Device Standardization strategy, where payment and business solutions are seamlessly integrated end to end. Through our steadfast commitment to innovation enabled by technology and artificial intelligence, our new payment terminals also facilitate vehicle license plate recognition and allow customers to order from ADNOC Oasis stores, further supporting personalized customer experiences. Today’s announcement signals a notable step forward in our aim to be a global mobility retailer of choice and provider of exceptional digital experiences.”

To date, Magnati has deployed over 10,000 terminals across ADNOC stations in the Emirates. These terminals simplify the experience for ADNOC Rewards members, allowing them to earn or redeem points effortlessly through QR code scans, eliminating the need for Emirates IDs. Additionally, the Card Present Channel, available at all ADNOC stations and Oasis stores, integrates seamlessly with advanced technology for fuel, EV charging, LPG orders, and Click & Collect services.

Magnati's innovative terminals empower station attendants to handle refueling and other in-station services more efficiently. Magnati and ADNOC Distribution are already working on phase two of the implementation, which will leverage value-added services to further enhance customer experience and unlock new payment possibilities through next-generation solutions.

About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing.

Magnati provides government, merchant and institutional clients with an intelligent payments’ platform, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit Magnati.com for more information.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia, and sells lubricants in 37 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 51st year, ADNOC Distribution has 840 service stations, 529 in the UAE and 68 in KSA. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 359 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 34 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and EV charging. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 31 December 2023. Additionally, in February 2023 ADNOC Distribution completed its acquisition from TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique SAS of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC, marking the Company’s official entry into the Egyptian market. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.