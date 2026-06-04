Dubai’s ultra-luxury commercial real estate market has recorded another landmark transaction, with Line Hajjar, Senior Associate at Provident Estate, successfully closing an OMNIYAT commercial deal exceeding AED 100 million.

The transaction reflects the growing strength of Dubai’s high-value commercial property segment, as global capital continues to move toward strategic, brand-backed assets in the emirate.

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for capital investment, family business expansion, and long-term wealth preservation, demand for rare commercial opportunities within the Emirate is accelerating.

In a market where opportunities of this scale are rarely available, Hajjar identified the asset’s potential before wider market attention followed.

Her approach was shaped by a deep understanding of investor behavior, global market shifts, luxury asset demand, and Dubai’s growing position as one of the world’s leading real estate investment destinations.

Dubai, UAE — The successful closing of a transaction of this magnitude represents more than a commercial milestone.

It reflects trust, discretion, strategic market intelligence, and the ability to guide investors through complex, high-value decisions during evolving market conditions.

Commenting on the achievement, Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Estate, said, “Transactions of this size are built on trust, timing, and market intelligence. Line’s achievement reflects the standard we continue to build at Provident Estate, where major decisions are guided by knowledge, discretion, and long-term client relationships.”

For over 26 years in Dubai, Hajjar has built her reputation on credibility, consistency, integrity, and the ability to make clients feel secure in some of the most important financial decisions of their lives. Before luxury real estate, she established her foundation in international luxury and consulting, collaborating with globally renowned brands including LVMH, Louis Vuitton, Farfetch, Graff, and other leading names where trust, precision, and reputation are earned over time.

Today, as Senior Associate at Provident Estate and a consultant across leading international advisory platforms, Hajjar is known for a rare quality in the market: she does not simply follow opportunities, she identifies them before they become obvious.

Speaking about the transaction, Mohammad Jaafari, Off-Plan and Operations Director at Provident Estate, said, “Dubai’s investors are becoming more sophisticated. They are looking for assets with strategic value, strong positioning, and long-term relevance. This transaction shows the importance of having an advisor who understands both the property and the investor’s wider vision.” Behind the milestone, Hajjar’s philosophy remains deeply personal and client-focused. To her, clients are never transactions. They are long-term relationships built on transparency, loyalty, presence, and genuine care. She does not speak about opportunities she does not deeply believe in and does not advise without conviction, research, and complete honesty.

“People will always remember not only how you made them feel, but also the value, protection, vision, and opportunities you brought into their lives,” said Line Hajjar, Senior Associate at Provident Estate.

The AED 100 million-plus transaction further highlights Dubai’s continued appeal to investors seeking high-quality commercial assets, long-term security, and exposure to one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets. As global investors, entrepreneurs, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals continue to look toward Dubai, demand for strategically positioned commercial real estate is expected to remain strong.

About Provident Estate:

Since 2008 | 500+ Professionals | 100+ Languages Spoken | Billions in Sales & Leasing Transactions Provident Estate

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www.providentestate.com

Media Contact

Ola Aswad

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