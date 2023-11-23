Dubai, UAE - In 2023, LEOS Developments proudly received four prestigious awards, validating its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation within the real estate sector. These accolades serve as a testament to LEOS' exceptional projects that represent unparalleled quality and distinction in the industry.

Hadley Heights, JVC, Dubai - Best High-Rise Residential Development

In a defining moment for LEOS, Hadley Heights, the innovative high-rise residential development located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, clinched the prestigious International Property Award for "Best High-Rise Residential Development" in the Arabian Awards category. This recognition underlines LEOS' dedication to crafting sophisticated, eco-conscious communities that redefine modern urban living.

Hadley Heights is LEOS’ first residential and lifestyle community in Dubai which was officially launched in Q2 2023. A premium quality mid-rise development located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadley Heights will set a new benchmark in the area for modern architecture, contemporary designs and high-quality interiors with generous living spaces and world-class amenities. Hadley Heights will be JVC’s landmark destination which residents will aspire to live in. Enviable lifestyle amenities include a swimming pool with in-water loungers and pool cabanas, a sauna and changing rooms, a BBQ area and pizza bar, a zen Japanese garden, an urban farm with vertical gardens, an outdoor cinema, kid’s play areas, a co-working space with an AI supermarket, F&B facilities, LEOS’ Boxing Academy, LEOS’ Dance Academy and LEOS Da Vinci Art Academy and so much more.

Templars Court, London (UK) - Best Residential Interior Show Home & Best Residential Development 2-9 units

Templars Court in London (UK), a luxury residential enclave comprising semi-detached family homes has won two distinguished awards this year. The International Property Awards honored Templars Court for both the "Best Residential Interior Show Home" and the "Best Residential Development" categories. This remarkable achievement accentuates LEOS' meticulous attention to detail, showcasing homes designed for elegance and practicality.

The Old Courthouse, Luton (UK) - Best Residential Development 20+ units

The Old Courthouse, an urban redevelopment endeavor in Luton's town centre, was recognized as the "Best Residential Development" for 20+ units. LEOS' successful transformation of the historic building into residential properties while preserving the cultural significance of the site secured this esteemed award.

Rui Liu, Founder and CEO of LEOS Developments, stated, "These awards affirm our dedication to creating exceptional modern residential communities which enrich people's lives and offer world class amenities. We are honored by the recognition for our innovative timeless designs and high-quality construction benchmarks. Since our founding in 2012, we've reached several milestones: completing over 20 global developments, with 17 ongoing projects. With a team of 100+ staff across multiple countries, we've generated over 100 million USD in revenue in the past year. Our commitment to excellence remains the cornerstone of our success, driving our continuous progress."

LEOS Development’s extensive portfolio showcases a diverse range of international projects, demonstrating its commitment to delivering high-quality living environments tailored to the modern residents needs. The company has recently introduced its second residential community in Dubai, Weybridge Gardens, a mid-rise community in Dubailand featuring 187 modern apartments. Weybridge Gardens aspires to set a new standard for timeless architecture and high-quality design and interiors, and next-generation amenities in Dubailand, promising to be the trendiest lifestyle community in Dubai.

To discover more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.

About LEOS:

LEOS Developments is a luxury property developer that has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in the Middle East with projects in Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubailand. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record of delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Their mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.