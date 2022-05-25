General Assembly’s courses will offer Bahrainis invaluable skills training to meet rising demand for digital talent

Bahrain – Today the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), in partnership with global training provider General Assembly, announced the launch of the first two cohorts of their collaborative initiative to provide tech training for Bahrainis. This July two courses in Data Analytics will commence the first phase of the larger effort announced this year to train 1200 Bahrainis in coding and other emerging technology skills over the next two years. This initiative builds on Tamkeen’s larger commitment to grow Bahrain’s tech talent to meet rising market demands and bolster the competitiveness of the national workforce both locally and internationally.

General Assembly opened applications for two data analytics cohorts designed to provide in-depth knowledge in an accelerated one-week format. These courses prioritize building practical experience through project-based training. The courses aim to empower trainees to use popular data tools like SQL, Excel, and Tableau to perform robust data analyses, communicate insights, and complete end-to-end data projects. Trainees will learn to manage entire data analytics workflows by extracting data directly from SQL databases, creating interactive dashboards, and using Python to make their analyses more efficient.

Data analytics is one of six critical technology verticals that will be delivered under this collaboration, which includes Software Engineering, Data Science, User Experience Design, Product Development, Java Development, and DevOPs. Courses are suitable for all professionals with an interest in learning technical skills, including those with little to no prior experience. The instructors from General Assembly bring years of experience with global organizations such as Wells Fargo, PwC, Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Airbnb, Amazon.

Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programs design and partnerships at Tamkeen expressed his enthusiasm about opening the courses, stressing the importance of empowering Bahraini talent with relevant skills to help them develop and grow in a rapidly changing market. He said: “As the world continues to shift toward a digital economy, training in technology and emerging skills becomes vital for professionals to achieve sustainable career growth and become active contributors in national economic development.” He added: “Tamkeen is committed to enabling Bahrainis to become the first choice of employment for private sector enterprises in alignment with the national economic recovery plan, and that is the reason we identify and select high quality and world-renowned training providers that bring a wealth of global knowledge and experience to the Kingdom”

Stephen Kirsch Vice President, New Markets at General Assembly, said “Data is vital for the success of businesses across all sectors and the need for data-driven decision making and data analyses is continuously growing. We look forward to equipping Bahrain’s dynamic workforce with the tools they need to develop their skills in data analytics and utilize it to advance their careers. We are confident of their readiness to embrace technology and have thriving careers within the industry.”

As subsequent cohorts of this initiative launch, in both accelerated and immersive formats, participation is open to all Bahraini nationals who are over 18 years old – applications are available through General Assembly’s portal at GA.co/Bahrain

Tamkeen has also initiated an organization-wide transformation strategy to drive greater impact for the national economy. The transformation initiative has led to 16 new programs designed to drive the growth and development of enterprises and individuals in Bahrain. Bahrainis can get support for these courses through Tamkeen’s human capital support programs: Train Me, Train and Grow and Train and Place.

