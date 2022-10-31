Dubai-UAE: Landmark Retail, the retail division of Landmark Group and UAE-based leading omni-channel retail conglomerate in the Middle East – has continued its partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support programmes aimed at providing underprivileged children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education.

Since the start of its partnership with Dubai Cares, which enters its 14th consecutive year, Landmark Retail and its customers have jointly contributed AED 12 million to support children and youth’s education through annual fund-raising initiatives.

This year’s Back-to-School fundraising initiative was driven across all Landmark Retail stores in Dubai, encouraging its customers to donate in-store and online to help raise funds for the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “Support from the private sector is critical to the success of our efforts in providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. We are grateful to the Landmark Group’s retail division for their long-standing commitment to supporting Dubai Cares’ programmes that bring underprivileged children and youth closer to the many life-changing opportunities that education has to offer. Landmark’s enduring belief in our mission is one of the many examples for other private sector organisations in the UAE to come forward and help expand the reach of the positive impact of our work. Together, we hope to create and shape a better tomorrow for individuals as well as wider communities.

“Lack of access to education is one of the biggest challenges that underprivileged children and youth are facing in many countries around the world. With limited or no opportunities for quality learning, their future is at stake. Through support from our long-standing partners such as Landmark Retail, Dubai Cares can continue furthering its mission of ensuring that every child and young individual can benefit from their right to education and take advantage of equal opportunities in life. We thank Landmark for their enduring support and look forward to our partnership going from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Commenting on the partnership, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman at Landmark Group, said: “We are honoured by our long-term partnership with Dubai Cares and truly appreciate the vital role they are playing in delivering impactful programmes where access to education is inadequate.

“At Landmark Group, we believe in creating exceptional value for all the lives that we touch and our commitment to support Dubai Cares echoes this vision. Through this long-term partnership, we hope to play a small role in enhancing the quality of education in developing countries for children and youth and empowering them for a better future.”

As part of its ongoing CSR activations, Landmark Group has led several private sector efforts across the GCC region, including partnerships with entities such as the UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency and Emirates Red Crescent in the UAE; Al Nahda Society, Ensaan, and The Saudi Food Bank in Saudi Arabia; as well as Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood in Oman, with various campaigns to support vulnerable communities across the region.

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 48,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work®

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL Logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

About Dubai Cares

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae