Dubai-UAE: Landmark Group – the leading UAE-based retailer – has embraced the spirit of Ramadan by building on its long-term partnerships and establishing new collaborations with several humanitarian and charitable organisations operating in the region.

For many years, Landmark Group has partnered with several non-profit organisations to give back to the community during Ramadan to provide immediate relief for communities including refugees and children. This Ramadan, the Group entered several new partnerships in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait in addition to those in UAE and Saudi Arabia continuing to expand the scope and scale of its social impact.

Across the GCC, Landmark Group is driving fundraising activities:

UAE: The Group partnered with UNHCR, Emirates Red Crescent and The Big Heart Foundation to support refugees in the Middle East, by setting up fundraising booths across Oasis Mall Dubai, Emax Mirdif City Centre and Centrepoint at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi.

KSA: Eta’am, the Saudi Food Bank is being supported across 280 stores for a period lasting a hundred days. Styli, the Group’s online-only brand supported families with food baskets containing essential items, as well as raised funds of over SAR 100K for Children With Disabilities Association.

QATAR: Qatar Red Crescent, for the first time, is raising funds for children in Syria.

KUWAIT: The Group extended its partnership with UNHCR in Kuwait, for the first time, collaborating with Tanmeia to raise funds for refugees.

BAHRAIN: Tree of Life extending support to orphans in the country.

OMAN: Al Rahma in Oman to raise funds for orphans in the Sultanate.

Additionally, in the UAE, the Group’s brands drove various Ramadan initiatives. Home Box, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and Radio Channel 4, conducted a Home Box furniture charity auction on-air – ‘Ramadan Bid for Charity’. Funds raised from the auction are to be donated to Emirates Red Crescent.

Landmark Leisure teamed up with Toys with Wings and Emirates Red Crescent to launch the ‘Share the Joy, Give a Toy’ campaign across the GCC committed to donate 3,000 pieces of toys collected from customers and employees through the placement of collection boxes across all Landmark Leisure stores as well as Landmark Group offices.

In preparation for Eid celebrations, Landmark Group also teamed up with Aster and Emirates Red Crescent to bring joy to 100 children who will shop at Max and enjoy rides at Fun City in Oasis Mall Dubai. The partnership has also extended to Oman and KSA where the same initiative has been implemented.

Similarly, Babyshop has partnered with the International Charity Organisation to offer orphans a unique shopping experience in its outlet in Ras Al Khaima.

Commenting on the initiatives, Natasha Carella – Group Head, Sustainability & CSR at Landmark Group – said: “Year-on-year, we continue to build on our social initiatives, as we remain committed to helping people and communities with the fewest resources. This Ramadan, we’re working with over ten social organisations to reach various vulnerable groups across the region, including refugees, low-income families and blue-collar workers. Only through collaboration with local organisations and communities can our collective efforts have the greatest impact.”

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 42,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work®

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL Logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

