Jeddah, KSA – Knight Frank, one of the largest global property consultancies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Effat University, a private non-profit institution of higher education in Jeddah, KSA, to encourage students to explore opportunities in the real estate sector.

The MOU was signed in Jeddah between Yazeed Hijazi, Associate Partner in the Real Estate Strategy & Consulting, and Dr. Haifa Jamal Allail, President of Effat University.

Under the MOU, Knight Frank will work with Effat University to introduce the real estate industry to students, share the real-life experiences of international professional environments, and showcase how Saudis can play a positive role in this sector. This partnership aims to inspire students to pursue careers in the real estate sector to support the booming economy.

"We are excited about the partnership and look forward to collaborating with Effat University," said Yazeed Hijazi. "Not only will we introduce the real estate industry to students and hone their careers, but we will also share our knowledge and experience of the international professional environment. We are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact across parties and drive value to both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Knight Frank.”

Dr. Haifa Jamal Allail, President of Effat University, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Knight Frank to provide our students with opportunities to explore the real estate sector. We believe that this partnership between our Operation & Supply Management Department (OSCM) and Knight Frank will inspire our students to pursue careers in this exciting field and contribute to the growth of the industry in Saudi Arabia."

About Knight Frank:

For over 126 years, Knight Frank has continued to expand its impressive global footprint to now include 487 offices, in over 53 territories, employing more than 20,000 real estate professionals and is the leading independent global property consultancy.

In the Middle East, we have strategically positioned offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha where we have provided integrated residential and commercial real estate transaction. consultancy and management services across the Middle East for the last 13 years. Learn more about Knight Frank at Knightfrank.ae, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For all Media and PR inquiries, please contact:

Roksar Kamal, Senior Content Writer & Press Manager

Roksar.kamal@me.knightfrank.com