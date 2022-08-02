King Abdullah Economic City: King Abdullah Port has announced the details of its improved performance regarding the container shipping operations during the first half of 2022. Throughout the six-month period between January and June, the port handled a total of 1,502,720 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), an increase of 6.69 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The announcement of the most recent container transshipment figures in H1 2022 indicated an upward trend of growth for King Abdullah Port, which operates within King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). In May of this year, the port reached a milestone of handling 15 million TEU in a record amount of time since container terminal operations started nine years ago. The port’s most recent increase in H1 2022 follows a 31 per cent rise in container import and export during 2021.

Commenting on the figures, Jay New, Chief Executive Officer of King Abdullah Port, stated: “We are proud of King Abdullah Port’s performance during the first half of 2022 and look forward to continuing our role to position Saudi Arabia as a leader in the global logistics market. Amidst constantly evolving demands, we firmly believe in our capabilities and processes which allow us to overcome a variety of conditional industrial shifts, both projected and unforeseen. Thanks to the tremendous contributions from our port’s team and the pioneering leadership of the Kingdom, we continue our journey towards logistical excellence in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

In 2021, the port was awarded the title of the most efficient port globally according to a global index developed by The World Bank and S&P Global Intelligence, demonstrating the port’s commitment to the continual improvement of its services. The achievement was received by King Abdullah Port despite the global pandemic’s impact on maritime traffic, which caused high freight rates and inconsistent trade patterns worldwide. Featuring superior infrastructure and 18-meter-deep berths, King Abdullah Port remains a key strategic facility to enable the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitions of becoming a leading provider of logistics internationally.

Owned by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector. The port emerged as one of the world’s top 100 ports within four years of operation. With its strategic location in KAEC – a modern city with a pro-business ecosystem and infrastructure – King Abdullah Port leverages the city’s advanced facilities and services, particularly the Industrial Valley, which has attracted many logistics projects as well as light and medium industries.

