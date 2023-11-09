Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development proudly announces its participation in the highly-anticipated Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023, taking place at ADNEC, under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, from 9th to 12th November.

The International boat show promises to provide lifestyle experience, featuring an exclusive opportunity to explore a remarkable lineup of yachts, sailing boats, houseboats, fishing equipment, water sports, and marine solutions from leading international and local brands.

Within its participation, Khalifa Fund supports a curated group of 8 local businesses, representing diverse sectors under the maritime industry. Their innovative products and services will be on display at Khalifa Fund dedicated stand. The list of participating exhibitors includes: Sea Safari Cruises, company specializes in sea leisure activities and entertainment, Ultra Marine for ships and boats trading, Butina Boats Cruising, a leading yachts and boats charter companies in Abu Dhabi, Liwa Oasis, an outdoor equipment store for camping and adventures, S.T Marine Boat Charter: a boats charter company, which also selling outdoor and sporting goods, Thalassophile Clothes, a retailer of sustainable swimming wear, Berthing Marina Management & Operation, a yacht agent which provides comprehensive services for yacht owners, captains and crew members, Palms Café, a food and beverages outlet that serves specialized coffee.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “We are constantly seeking new ways to empower local businesses across various sectors, enabling them to thrive and expand. Facilitating the participation of 8 businesses within the marine industry at the International Boat Show reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurial innovation and sustainability, contributing to the growth and advancement of the marine industry in Abu Dhabi”.

Her Excellency added: "We are excited to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, which signifies an exceptional opportunity for local and international maritime enthusiasts, as well as industry businesses and leaders. Here, they come together to unveil the latest trends in the marine industry and explore collaborations and investment prospects through networking. It's the ideal platform for businesses to make a significant impact in the market and gain brand exposure”.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development actively promotes local entrepreneurs and SMEs by enhancing their participation in conferences, events, and exhibitions, which provide valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and showcasing innovative products and services to a broader audience.

Khalifa Fund welcomes visitors during Abu Dhabi International Boat Show at its stand number I-B22, located at Entrance 2 in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

