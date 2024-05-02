Maxim Mall has announced the inauguration of the General Administration of Passports, Immigration, and Nationality, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to serving the needs of citizens and residents seeking passport-related services.

The General Administration's branch at Maxim Mall offers a comprehensive range of services, ensuring that individuals can effortlessly complete all passport-related transactions. This seamless experience is facilitated by a fully equipped office and a team of highly trained professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service and enhancing customer convenience and accessibility, offering a one-stop destination for both leisure and essential government services.

The new branch caters to all passport issuance needs, including initial applications, renewals, and replacements for lost passports. Moreover, it provides a welcoming and supportive environment, with a team of experts on hand to guide customers through every step of the process. Visitors can also take advantage of the mall's diverse offerings, including an array of retail outlets, dining establishments, and entertainment venues, further enhancing their experience.

The branch operates during standard business hours from Sunday to Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the exception of Fridays. To avail of passport services, customers must provide specific documents, including the original passport for renewal, a valid ID card, four personal photos with a white background, and proof of military service if applicable.

This initiative signifies a stride towards enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of government services, enabling citizens to fulfill their official requirements conveniently while enjoying the amenities of Maxim Mall. It transforms the mall into more than just a leisure and shopping destination, offering a convenient place to complete essential government transactions.

About Maxim Mall:

Maxim Mall is situated in the prestigious Fifth Settlement. It seamlessly blends a serene ambiance with the functionality of a sizable shopping complex. Spanning a substantial built-up area of 57,000 square meters across five floors, it offers ample space to accommodate numerous operators and tenants. With 67 tenants, including internationally acclaimed brands, children's entertainment zones, a diverse selection of upscale dining establishments and cafés, and even the Civil Status Management, Maxim Mall caters to a discerning clientele seeking a comprehensive shopping and leisure experience.