Riyadh: KFSH&RC has been awarded five research grants as part of Reactivation and Rebuilding of Existing Labs Initiative by the Research, Development and Innovation Authority. The aim is to bolster local research activities, contribute to the creation of an economic impact in line with Vision 2030, and enhance the Kingdom’s stature as the largest economy in the region.

The announcement of the Research, Development and Innovation Authority's award to the hospital, among 30 research entities, was made in the presence of H.E. Minister of Communications & Information Technology, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Research Development and Innovation Authority Engineer. Abdullah Alswaha, H.E. Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-benyan, the General Supervisor of the Authority, Dr. Mohammed AlOtaibi, and several heads of authorities, universities, and research entities in the Kingdom.

The following projects were selected as winners: advancing nuclear molecular imaging, reactivating the genetics lab, upgrading the confocal microscopy and imaging core facility, developing a preclinical in-vivo imaging and diagnostic research laboratory, and establishing a single-cell genome sequencing facility.

These grants will strengthen the scientific leadership of KFSH&RC by equipping its laboratories with State-of-the-art technology, improving research output quality, fostering scientific publication and research collaboration, generating economically viable patents, and addressing urgent healthcare challenges through innovative methods.

It is noteworthy that KFSH&RC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa, and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 healthcare institutions for the second consecutive year, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best hospitals by the prestigious Newsweek magazine.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre stands among the global leaders in providing specialized healthcare, driving innovation, and serving as an advanced hub for medical research and education. Through strategic partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, the hospital is dedicated to advancing medical technologies and elevating the standards of healthcare worldwide.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC):

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) stands as a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, envisioned to be the optimal choice for every patient seeking specialized healthcare. The hospital boasts a rich history in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation, neurosciences, and genetics.

In 2024, "Brand Finance" ranked King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre as the top Academic Medical Centre in the Middle East and Africa, and among the top 20 globally. Additionally, in 2024, it was recognized as one of the World's Best Hospitals by Newsweek magazine, and ranked # 1 in KSA.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, a royal decree was issued on December 21, 2021, to transform the hospital into an independent, non-profit, government-owned entity, paving the way for a comprehensive transformation program aimed at achieving global leadership in healthcare through excellence and innovation.

