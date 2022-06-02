The Jubail Marina, an important amenity comprising of 66 berths, that will serve the whole Jubail Island community, is on track for completion and will be handed over by mid-2023

Jubail Marina is part of the Marina District which will feature a luxury Yacht Club, providing residents and visitors with a high-end mixed-use destination and seafront community of luxury townhouses and apartments as well as a boardwalk, and restaurants and cafés

Townhouses and apartments within the Marina District will feature spacious interiors up to 290 square metres in size and are scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has today announced the AED 40 million contract award to Al Dhafra Pipeline & Contracting Company (APCC) for its new 66-berth Marina in Marfa Al Jubail, with completion set for mid-2023.

One of Abu Dhabi’s leading ground engineering contractors, APCC, will be responsible for the construction of the quay wall and associated infrastructure along the marina’s edges and platforms.

The Marina is being built as part of the grand Marina District within Marfa al Jubail. The waterfront district’s concept and schematic design are in progress with AE7, the renowned design consultant. Expected to be handed over by mid-2024. This new destination will provide residents and visitors with a luxury waterfront destination built along a stretch of shoreline, overlooking the Abu Dhabi Skyline.

The district within Marfa Al Jubail, set to launch October 2022, will consist of 41 elegantly designed townhouses and 18 spacious apartments, located in one building block, amid some of the UAE’s most beautiful landscapes and surrounded by mangroves and wildlife.

Offering residents a relaxed way of living, the townhouses will feature two typologies including G+1 and G+2, with both the townhouses and apartments available with up to three bedrooms, offering up to 290 square metres of space.

As well as luxury residential space, Marfa Al Jubail will offer unrivaled amenities, anchored by a luxury Yacht Club complex and boardwalk containing restaurants, alfresco cafés, and eateries. All of which will offer a haven for boating enthusiasts as well as friends and families looking to enjoy the bustling waterfront.

Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Operations Corporate Director for JIIC, said “We are thrilled to have officially signed the contract with APCC for Marfa Al Jubail. Set to be completed in mid-2023, the Marina will offer residents a holistic lifestyle within Jubail Island.

“Marfa Al Jubail will be part of the array of social attractions and amenities within the island, that is unlike anything else in the capital. The contract signing reinforces JIIC’s commitment to developing a landmark destination and a premier marine community that is synonymous with luxury living.”

The AED10 billion Jubail Island project, owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD, will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

For further information or to speak with a member of the Jubail Island sales team, please contact the sales centre on T +971 2 448 0011 or email info@jubailisland.ae.

-Ends-

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

About LEAD Development

LEAD Development is a high-end niche real estate development company, providing expert guidance to property and infrastructure developers, investors, and visionaries on anything from mixed-use projects to housing developments, hotels, residential apartments, and office towers.

LEAD Development provides unmatched insights across the commercial development value chain – fine-tuning visions, financial modeling, sustainability planning, design, construction, project management, and commercialization.

For more information, please visit https://leaddevelopment.ae/