Riyadh – Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh introduces Joud Lounge, a new stylish venue in the heart of the iconic hotel, perfect for meeting, socialising and connecting with friends and colleagues.

Offering the ultimate lounge experience in one of the most sought-after addresses in Saudi Arabia, Joud Lounge presents an outstanding menu of delectable delights as well as a fine Afternoon Tea experience, creative mocktails, exquisite desserts and artisanal chocolates.

Designed to deliver Al Faisaliah Hotel’s signature hospitality, the new lounge boasts an elegant and comfortable setting with lush interiors and natural daylight. In addition, Joud Lounge features a cake shop with a splendid offering of handcrafted French pastry and chocolate pralines that will tantalise the tastebuds of all lovers of sweet indulgences.

An unmissable Afternoon Tea experience awaits daily from 2pm to 6pm with an array of decadent bites and platters such as éclairs, scones, madeleines, tarts, cupcakes, petit savoury bites along with a selection of the finest coffee and custom-blended Jing Tea creations.

Guests can also enjoy a sumptuous breakfast menu from 7am to 11am, a gourmet lunch from 11am to 4pm with a variety of premium bite-sized Western, Eastern, Asian, and Oriental dishes and a delightful dinner menu from 6pm to 12:30am.

For more information, please email moryd-dining@mohg.com

About Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Al Faisaliah Hotel is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Al Faisaliah Hotel is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com/riyadh, including the Photo Library and Media Centre.

