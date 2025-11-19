Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced a new agreement with SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier.

The agreement, signed during Dubai Airshow 2025, outlines Joramco’s carrying out C-checks on SalamAir’s A320 fleet. This partnership further strengthens Joramco’s position as a global MRO provider supporting airlines across the region with world-class maintenance solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer – DAE Engineering, said, “We are pleased to welcome SalamAir to our growing customer portfolio. Joramco focus on safety, quality and on time delivery continues to position us as a trusted maintenance partner for airlines across the region. This agreement reflects SalamAir confidence in our technical capabilities, and we look forward to building a productive long-term relationship.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

