DUBAI: Committed to showcasing Malaysia's outstanding Muslim-friendly tourism experiences, the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), is actively participating in the prestigious Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. The event takes place from 6-9 May 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and ITC represents one of the exhibitors located at the Malaysia Pavilion (Hall 7, Table 21).

This four-day international platform provides ITC with an opportunity to market and highlight the latest Muslim-friendly attractions and their recognitions namely the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR) and the Muslim-Friendly Tourist Guide (MFTG), both tailored meticulously by ITC to cater to the faith-based needs of Muslim travellers ensuring a seamless and spiritually enriching travel experience in Malaysia.

ITC as the lead agency in spearheading Malaysia’s Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) segment, under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is pleased to share the news' media kit with you. Feel free to have it published on your platforms, and if you would like further quotes or interviews about ITC's participation at ATM 2024, MFAR, MFTG or Islamic Tourism in general, you are most welcome to reach out to us at:

