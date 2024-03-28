Dubai, UAE – Axiom Prime Real Estate Development proudly announces its entrance into the vibrant Dubai real estate market, introducing a fresh perspective on luxury living that seamlessly blends modern innovation with timeless values.

Founded by industry veterans with a combined experience of 60 years spanning The Netherlands and the UAE, Axiom Prime Development brings a wealth of expertise and a shared vision to create unique living experiences. Focusing on the 40,000 to 75,000 sq. ft sellable area segment of the market, Axiom Prime Development specializes in boutique luxury living across select Dubai neighborhoods. This niche approach allows the team to achieve outstanding returns while mitigating risk, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry.

"Our mission is to infuse the warmth and comfort of Dutch urban living into the vibrant heart of Dubai," said Hamzah Abu Zannad, Managing Founder at Axiom Prime Development. "We aim to create spaces that evoke a sense of coziness, community, and connection, enriching the urban landscape of Dubai and providing residents with a haven of relaxation, inspiration, and delight."

With a commitment to quality and innovation, Axiom Prime Development aims to pioneer a new era of city living that integrates the dynamic energy of urban business with the warmth and sense of community found in traditional neighborhoods.

Through exceptional service and innovative design, the company strives to create vibrant urban spaces where people can live and play with purpose and fulfillment.

With 5,000+ units sold, including 2,000+ villas, and over 60 years of experience since entering the UAE property scene in 1999, Axiom Prime Development also transferred 30 buildings and managed 20 boutique hotels. This track record reflects their commitment to excellence in transforming each residence into a sophisticated sanctuary.

As Axiom Prime Development sets its sights on shaping the future of Dubai's real estate landscape, the company looks forward to continuing its journey of creating distinctive living experiences that redefine luxury living in the city.

Additionally, Axiom Prime is proud to announce Provident Real Estate, one of Dubai’s most prestigious real estate agencies, as their esteemed partners and exclusive sellers for their developments in Dubai.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Head of Social and PR

Email: charline@providentestate.com