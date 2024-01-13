New Delhi - In a significant milestone for the field of project management qualifications, the International Project Management Association (IPMA), Asia, and McIndeez Consultancy WLL, Bahrain, have formalized a strategic partnership to enhance the accessibility of IPMA certification programs across the Middle East.

The signing ceremony, held at the prestigious India International Center in Delhi, witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including IPMA Asia President, Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai, chief patron Mr. Anil Razdan, and other esteemed members of the management committee. Unnikrishnan Puravangara, Chairman, and Abdul Jaleel Abdulla, Director & CEO of McIndeez Consultancy, represented the Bahrain-based consultancy during the momentous occasion.

Under the terms of the agreement, McIndeez Consultancy is granted the exclusive right to offer IPMA certification programs throughout the Middle East via their dedicated online portal, www.mcindeezacademy.com. Moreover, McIndeez Consultancy is empowered to affiliate with other institutes in the region, enabling a broader reach for IPMA certification courses.

IPMA certifications are globally recognized benchmarks for project management excellence, covering a spectrum of competencies and skill sets crucial for successful project execution. With this collaboration, professionals in the Middle East will gain enhanced access to these certifications, contributing to the development of skilled project management professionals in the region.

Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai, President of IPMA Asia, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering excellence in project management practices across the Middle East. By leveraging the expertise of McIndeez Consultancy, we aim to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for successful project delivery."

Mr. Unnikrishnan Puravangara, Chairman of McIndeez Consultancy, shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to be associated with IPMA, a globally respected authority in project management. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality education and training opportunities in the Middle East. Through our portal and affiliated institutes, we look forward to enabling professionals to achieve IPMA certifications and enhance their career prospects."

Adding to the excitement surrounding the partnership, Abdul Jaleel Abdulla, Director & CEO of McIndeez Consultancy, remarked, "This collaboration with IPMA comes on the heels of a remarkable achievement for us – the signing of a partnership with IIT Madras to offer their upskilling certification programs through our portal. The amalgamation of these two significant partnerships underscores our commitment to providing a comprehensive and diverse set of educational opportunities. We are not only delighted by the prospect of offering IPMA certifications but also eagerly look forward to fostering more collaborations with other esteemed institutes, thereby expanding the horizons of learning and development in the Middle East."

As the partnership takes effect, both organizations anticipate a positive impact on the project management landscape in the Middle East, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and professional growth.

-Ends-