She was attracted to M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children for its world-class multidisciplinary approach to care

With ultrasonic scalpel technology, Danat Al Emarat Hospital sets a new standard in endometriosis care

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: A renowned surgeon at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, has performed life-changing endometriosis treatment on an international patient using ultrasonic scalpel technology. Twenty-four-year-old Chloe Bremner, from the UK, sought out his expert care after realizing what the world-class facility, coupled with unmatched patient-centered care could provide her, all within a short time period. Knowing that Abu Dhabi is a center of excellence for medical procedures and welcomes patients from around the world, she was reassured that she was in safe hands.

Affecting one in 10 women globally, endometriosis is often misdiagnosed leading to prolonged suffering. The condition involves tissue similar to the uterine lining growing outside the uterus, causing severe pain and potential infertility. Diagnosis can take seven to 10 years, emphasizing the need for more specialized centers of excellence for endometriosis.

Chloe’s battle with endometriosis began in her early teens and escalated following her first surgery last year. Unable to fund the expensive treatment privately, Chloe turned to a crowdfunding platform. It was through this that Dr. Zahid Raza Khan, a globally renowned expert in obstetrics and gynecology, and advanced minimal access gynecological surgery saw Chloe’s cry for help and reached out to offer support. This led Chloe to consider receiving the life-changing treatment in the UAE, and specifically in Abu Dhabi.

“As pioneers in the field of women's health, we at Danat Al Emarat Hospital recognize the profound impact of endometriosis on patients’ lives worldwide. By offering world-class treatment and tech-enabled personalized care, we aim to empower women to reclaim control over their health and wellbeing. As part of the M42 group, our commitment to provide tech-enabled health solutions for people extends beyond borders, and we continue to invite people across the globe seeking innovative solutions for chronic conditions,” says Omar Al Naqbi, Executive Director of Danat Al Emarat Hospital.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital is one of only three Centers of Excellence for multidisciplinary endometriosis care in the UAE. The hospital is committed to providing specialized and comprehensive care for patients with endometriosis, focusing on a multidisciplinary approach to managing and treating this gynecological condition effectively.

Ultimate peace of mind

As an international patient at Danat Al Emarat, Chloe expressed heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional care and unwavering support she experienced. Under Dr. Khan's compassionate guidance and the attentive nursing staff, Chloe found comfort, as they empathized with her pain and placed her well-being at the forefront.

The hospital's world-class, tech-enabled facilities and holistic approach to patient care offered the ultimate peace of mind.

"Danat Al Emarat Hospital provided me with more than just medical care; they offered understanding, support, as a person first and foremost, and a personalized pathway to my healing. My journey with endometriosis has been challenging, but finding this unique and accessible kind of treatment at Danat Al Emarat has been life-changing," she said.

Dr. Khan highlighted innovative techniques such as ultrasonic scalpel technology, emphasizing its precision and effectiveness compared to traditional methods. These techniques allow for minimally invasive surgery and precise excision, paving the way for improving outcomes in endometriosis treatment worldwide. With ultrasonic scalpel technology, Danat Al Emarat Hospital aims to provide superior outcomes and reduce the risk of recurrence, setting a new standard in endometriosis care.

Dr. Khan's research interests focus on using Artificial Intelligence to diagnose endometriosis early, overcoming traditional diagnostic challenges. He has received international recognition for his work and currently holds a prestigious research grant from the National Institute for Health and Care Research in the UK. He has also led the development of a groundbreaking multilingual chatbot named "Anna” that listens to patients and compares their information with data from thousands of patients to expedite diagnosis. This innovation aims to reduce the average 10-year delay in diagnosing endometriosis.

Innovative treatment plan

The premier women’s and children’s healthcare center offers personalized health services and international patient care, making it a trusted choice for specialized endometriosis treatment. Their expert surgeons specialize in complex cases of endometriosis and collaborate with colorectal surgeons and urologists to provide comprehensive personalized and innovative solutions for every person.

Through a multidisciplinary approach spearheaded by Dr. Khan, Chloe was offered an innovative treatment plan, compassionate support, and comprehensive care to meet her unique needs, and finally, ending her decade-long struggle.

Understanding the complexities of treating endometriosis, Dr. Khan and his team effectively treated Chloe's condition, providing her with a positive prognosis. During the procedure, meticulous care was taken to protect vital structures such as the ureters, which connect the kidneys to the bladder, ensuring Chloe's safety throughout the surgery. Additional examinations, including bladder camera tests and biopsies, provided comprehensive insights into Chloe's condition, guiding her postoperative care plan to ensure long-term relief.

"Endometriosis demands specialized care and innovative approaches for effective, personalized treatment. At Danat Al Emarat, we are dedicated to pioneering advancements in endometriosis surgery, ensuring better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients like Chloe,” said Dr. Khan.

Endometriosis is a progressive condition with serious implications, but it is not unbeatable. Following the successful surgery, Chloe's recovery journey has been meticulously mapped out. Regular follow-ups, both in person and via telemedicine, have been scheduled to monitor her progress and address any lingering concerns. Dr. Khan emphasized the importance of these check-ins, as they play a crucial role in ensuring optimal outcomes post-surgery and future prevention.

As awareness grows and medical advancements continue, institutions like Danat Al Emarat are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for endometriosis patients worldwide.

