Dubai, UAE: International Development Bank, the first private Iraqi bank in the UAE, has expanded its banking solutions ecosystem with the addition of various innovative financial tools, solutions and products, including bonds and loans, catering to the needs of diverse enterprises. This further empowers the bank to keep pace with rapid transformations shaping capital markets and to fulfil the evolving needs of companies and investors in the region.

This holistic approach reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening its role as a trusted financial partner for institutions by providing highly specialised and flexible solutions across financing and capital management. This also contributes to the growth and expansion of its clients, while broadening its network of partnerships with regional and international financial and banking institutions.

International Development Bank will participate in the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East 2026 event, to be held on 23 and 24 June at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre in Dubai, as a Bronze Sponsor, aligning with its ongoing efforts to enhance its role in capital markets. The participation reflects the bank’s longstanding vision to strengthen its presence across specialised debt and financing market platforms, while exploring new opportunities for collaboration with investors, banks, financial institutions and major companies.

Saed Zuraikat, Managing Director of International Development Bank, stated that the bank remains committed to developing specialised financial solutions that can support the needs of companies and institutions, especially in the current economic landscape necessitating diverse and efficient financing tools.

He also stated: “It is evident that capital and financing markets in the region are steadily embracing flexible and specialised solutions, whether in the form of loans, bonds, Sukuk or other financing solutions tailored for companies and institutions. In line with this, we continue to develop innovative products and services, led by a vision to meet the needs of our clients, support their growth and expansion plans and reinforce the bank’s position as a financial partner that can deliver real value.”

Zuraikat added: “Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East 2026 will serve as a significant avenue to exchange expertise and strengthen communication with investors, financial institutions and decision-makers, exploring the future of financing tools in the region. As capital markets continue to experience rapid transformations requiring broader partnerships and more specialised solutions, the participation empowers us to directly keep pace with these shifts. It will also contribute to our regional expansion vision, which includes the development of innovative solutions across bonds, Sukuk, loans, as well as company and institutional finance, thereby enhancing the value we provide to both clients and partners.”

In recent years, International Development Bank has achieved several significant milestones in the UAE by strengthening its institutional partnerships as well as expanding its presence across various vital economic sectors, while simultaneously investing in talent and human capital development, aligning with its long-term vision for growth and expansion.

Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East 2026 is expected to attract over 2,000 participants, including senior decision-makers, representatives of major institutions, companies, investors, banks and financial services providers, positioning it as a regionally leading specialised platform for unveiling future insights pertaining to debt and financial markets.

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