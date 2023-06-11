Raya Information Technology, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, announced its participation in the second edition of the promising technical conference in the Middle East and Africa, "CAISEC'23", held in Cairo on June 12 and 13, under the theme "Cybersecurity in a New World Order". Raya IT's participation in the event comes within the framework of its cooperation with Cisco, the worldwide leader in IT and networking.

Eng. Hesham Abdel Rassoul, CEO of Raya Information Technology, is pleased to take part in the conference, which is one of the most prominent events addressing cybersecurity held in the region with high-level participation from both the public and private sectors in Egypt. "CAISEC takes place at a time while information and cyber security are urgently needed by everyone, particularly considering the rise in cyber attacks on nations worldwide over the past few years. We underpin the conference that brings together the top executives in the IT industry to share experiences and improve services," he said.

"Through its strategic partnership with Cisco, Raya IT strives to offer its customers state-of -the- art security solutions that will predict and defend against all threats and cyber breaches through a package of products and solutions," Abdel Rassoul continued.

Ayman El Gohary, the Managing Director - Egypt, North Africa & Levant (NAL), said: "We are thrilled with Raya IT's participation in the second edition of CAISEC’23. Given the growing dangers of cyberattacks globally, collaboration among the industry’s top executives is becoming increasingly crucial. Such an exchange of experiences enhances the capacities of the leading players in the industry to fend off diverse elements of threats with integrated solutions and, of course, anticipate and stop them before they start. We applaud the solutions provided by Cisco and its key partner Raya IT, particularly the XDR, that Cisco has developed to enable effectively and securely defending IT environments for various government and private bodies and entities against threats and address dangers if they occur before causing widespread harmful effects."

"Raya's involvement in the CAISEC conference entails an active presence in all sessions and events that will address a variety of cybersecurity concerns and provide ground-breaking solutions to help the cybersecurity system. This participation is a reflection of our efforts to improve Egypt's cybersecurity capabilities and to realize the digital components of Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to establish a secure and prosperous digital society," he added.

"Raya IT will showcase several prominent projects in the areas of digital transformation, implemented locally and abroad, and the key role of cybersecurity technologies and solutions in defending the security of those entities against the potential internal or external threats. Raya IT will also showcase its solutions that help to assess security vulnerabilities in networks, servers, systems, and applications using the best-in-class methodologies," concluded Raya IT’s CEO.

Raya works with numerous Egyptian institutions to provide technologies for cybersecurity and the Security Operations Centre, such as vulnerability management, fraud detection, and phishing, besides raising awareness by hosting conferences to keep cybersecurity teams in Egypt up to date with all relevant developments.

CAISEC’23 is organized with the support of various key agencies and institutions, including the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, the Ministry of Health and Population, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Military Production, the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Institute for Planning, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, among other entities.