Dubai, UAE: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has officially won a three-year contract to provide a range of hard and soft FM services at Landmark Tower located in the UAE’s capital city. The agreement will see the company delivering a full range of solutions and services at the second-tallest building in Abu Dhabi, which is located on Corniche Road and operated by Pearlstone Management.

Under the terms of the contract, Imdaad will provide a trifecta of hard services, soft services and specialized services to ease operations within the building’s plot area 97,010.25 square feet. Over the course of the three-year period, the company will provide key FM services such as electrical and plumbing maitenance, cleaning and landcaping services, chiller plant management (CPM) services, and HVAC management, together with the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software sytstem that allows Imdaad to monitor facility processes locally or at remote locations. In addition, the company will act as the managing agent for labor-focused soft services including valet parking, receptioning, health club management, and lifeguard services.

Mr. Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, commented on the organization’s win, stating: “Imdaad’s unrelenting drive to provide industry leading facility management services has been recognized once again with this pivotal contract win with Landmark Tower and Pearlstone Management. Thanks to the leadership of all three parties involved, the contract sets the framework to deliver both qualitive and quantitive results to tenants, residents, and all who visit one of Abu Dhabi’s most acclaimed structures. We are excited to work together in the years ahead and will continue to strive to deliver the highest quality of services to our valued customers.”

Imdaad will assign 89 dedicated staff to work within Landmark Tower, covering hard services, soft services and the management of the on-going project. Standing at 329.1 meters with 74 floors above ground and five basement levels, Landmark Tower is one of Abu Dhabi’s largest and most prestigous locations. The tower houses 140 residential flats, 35 commerical floors, and four retail shops, all of which overlook the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The organization currently in charge of Landmark Tower’s facilities is Pearlstone Management. Founded in 2006, the company was formerly known as Foundation Property Management LLC is one of the most noteable property management firms in the United Arab Emirates. The contract for Imdaad’s facility management services marks the second time the two organizations have worked together.

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. FARZ, the company’s subsidiary and one of the largest fully-automated materials recovery facilities in the region, has the capacity to process 1,200 tonnes of municipal, commercial, and industrial waste per day. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.