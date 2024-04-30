Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Refad Real estate investment & development company part of Abdulhadi AlQahtani, sons group Company to bring Hotel Indigo & Residences Al Khobar to Saudi Arabia by September 2027.

In line with its commitment to fostering collaboration between its partners, TDF has facilitated the recent signing that will contribute to the sustainability of the Kingdom's hospitality and tourism industries.

Developed as part of the Refad project, which is set to become the most iconic mixed-use lifestyle destination in Eastern Province, Hotel Indigo & Residences Al Khobar will feature more than 200 keys of hotel rooms and serviced apartments in the vibrant corniche district of Al Khobar.

As one of IHG’s lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo properties offer a gateway to some of the world’s most inspiring locations. Just as no two neighborhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, taking inspiration from the area around each hotel to inform all aspects of the guest experience, from the hotel’s boutique design approach to locally inspired restaurants.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "Al Khobar boasts a vibrant tapestry of economic vitality, cultural richness and scenic beauty, and offers a serene retreat for leisure seekers. With the upcoming Refad mixed-use development that will shape Al Khobar’s leisure, entertainment and hospitality offering, we are confident that Hotel Indigo & Residences Al Khobar will meet the varied preferences of guests.

He added: “This strategic addition not only fuels our growth in KSA but also reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences in key markets. With the Kingdom having increased its 2030 visitor target from 100 to 150 million, there is a need to bring in lifestyle hotels offering compelling guest experiences that will only further strengthen its robust hospitality sector in line with the goals of Vision 2030.”

Mr. Abdulhadi AbdulAziz Alqahtani, MD, Refad Real Estate Investment & Development Company, added: "It is an honor to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies to bring Hotel Indigo & Residences to Al Khobar. Hotel Indigo’s ethos to creating a boutique neighborhood-inspired hotel aligns with our company’s vision which is aligned with Saudi 2030 vision of bringing unique hospitality experiences to travelers. We look forward to opening a hotel that is dedicated to embracing the unique essence of Al Khobar in 2027."

Hotel Indigo & Residence will feature two dining options including, the Neighborhood Café and Lobby Lounge, along with an Executive Lounge, offering guests a diverse culinary experience. For business travelers, the hotel will provide state-of-the-art meeting facilities spanning 290 square meters across five meeting rooms and a ballroom. Additionally, the hotel will enable access to a range of recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, and spa, ensuring a rejuvenating stay experience.

With 278 open or pipeline hotels globally, each Hotel Indigo hotel draws on the local neighborhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere.

IHG currently operates 43 hotels across 6 brands in Saudi Arabia, including Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, voco, and Staybridge Suites, and has a strong pipeline of 32 hotels due to open in the next 2-5 years.

-Ends-

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Enquiries:

Ankita Chopra

Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, IMEA

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Email: ankita.chopra@ihg.com

Maria Tannous

Account Director, Memac Ogilvy

Email: maria.tannous@ogilvy.com