The Baby Expo will donate 10% of the ticket sales to Dubai Cares’ "Gaza In Our Hearts" campaign

Dubai, UAE: Join Dubai Cares at The Baby Expo for a one-of-a-kind experience that combines fun, learning, and philanthropy. As families explore the vibrant aisles of The Baby Expo, the first early parenting event in the Middle East, they'll have the opportunity to engage in Dubai Cares' activation, dedicated to supporting the people of Gaza while raising awareness about the importance of early childhood development.

Dubai Cares' activation will feature two interactive games: "Spin the Wheel" and "Snakes and Ladders." In "Spin the Wheel," visitors can answer intriguing questions related to learning and development in the early years, sparking meaningful conversations and igniting curiosity. Meanwhile, the "Snakes and Ladders" game offers families a chance to bond and have fun together in an interactive setting, while also learning about the challenges that many children around the world face daily to go to school.

To participate, visitors can make a donation of AED 50 through multiple touchpoints, including online donations to "The Baby Expo for Gaza" fundraising campaign on Dubai Cares' website, cash donations, or card payments at the booth's POS machine. As a token of appreciation, Dubai Cares will offer donors a choice of giveaways, including lunch bags, backpacks, water bottles, and more. In addition, The Baby Expo will donate 10% of the ticket sales to Dubai Cares’ "Gaza In Our Hearts" campaign.

The first-ever Baby Expo in Dubai to support early parenting by offering a one-stop destination with over 150 global brands, exclusive discounts, and expert insights. Expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors, the expo will span 10,500 square meters, featuring educational and entertaining activities. Highlights include celebrity speakers like Kris Fade, Joelle Mardinian, and Russel & Lindsey Kane, workshops on newborn care, sleep training, and nutrition, the Mumpreneur Collective Conference for entrepreneurial mothers, and the Business Breakfast for industry networking. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore products, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, and gain valuable insights from experts in the field of babies, toddlers, and parenthood.

All funds raised through the Dubai Cares activation at The Baby Expo will be directed towards the organization’s “Gaza In Our Hearts” campaign, to provide hot meals, food baskets, and emergency shelter tents for affected individuals and families in Gaza.

The Baby Expo takes place from 24 – 25 May, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Center.

-Ends-

Listing Information:

Event: Baby Expo Dubai

Date: Friday 24th and Saturday 25th May

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Offer: Access to comprehensive range leading brands’ latest products and innovations, alongside invaluable educational resources provided by experts in the field of mothers, babies and toddlers

Ticket Prices: Early Bird: 1-Day: AED 50

Early Bird: 2-Day: AED 80

Standard Rates: 1-day: AED 75

Standard Rates: 2-day: AED 120

On the Door: 1-day: AED 100

On the Door 2-day: AED 160

Website: thebabyexpo.com

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About Baby Expo

The Baby Expo Dubai is the Middle East's first international event catering to baby, toddler, and maternity needs that unites industry leaders, experts and new parents to support them in their early parenthood journey. Hosted by Kris Fade over two days, the expo features over 150 global brands, expert discussions with industry professionals and mumpreneurs, exclusive discounts, and family entertainment, offering participants access to innovative products launched exclusively during the event alongside a wealth of educational opportunities.

The Baby Expo Dubai also provides a vital platform for industry stakeholders to network, engage in business development, and establish collaborations.

https://thebabyexpo.com