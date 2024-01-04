Beirut, Lebanon:

Lebanese advertising professionals have long been the trailblazers and innovators in shaping the advertising landscape, not just in Lebanon but across the Gulf region. Their creative brilliance, innovative strategies, and profound cultural insights have been pivotal in establishing successful advertising agencies and launching creative campaigns within Lebanon and the Middle East.

Recognizing the exceptional contributions and transformative impact of these visionary individuals, the International Advertising Association (IAA) Lebanon chapter announces the launch of the esteemed IAA Lebanon Hall of Fame. This yearly initiative aims to honor and celebrate the legendary figures who have played a pioneering role in shaping and advancing the advertising and media industry in Lebanon and the Middle East.

Naji Boulos, President of the IAA Lebanon Chapter, and the person behind this initiative, emphasized the remarkable achievements of Lebanese advertising professionals: "Lebanese advertising people have been instrumental in bridging the gap between Western and Arab markets. Their expertise has not only propelled brands to unprecedented success but has also significantly influenced consumer behavior and industry trends regionally. It’s only right to honor them."

The IAA Lebanon Hall of Fame seeks to recognize individuals whose careers span a minimum of 35 years and who have made significant contributions to the development and reputation of advertising within Lebanon or the Middle East. These luminaries could hail from various realms of the advertising industry, including agencies, media organizations, advertisers, and academic institutions. Moreover, their dedication to voluntary efforts, particularly within the IAA or Advertising Association, is a key aspect of consideration for nomination.

The nomination process involved members of the IAA Lebanon chapter's board, who nominated distinguished individuals by providing comprehensive biographies and detailing their profound impact on the advertising industry over time. A Council of Judges, comprising six IAA past presidents with comprehensive knowledge of the advertising industry's history and influential personalities, convened in September 2023 to decide on the inductees.

The inaugural Induction Ceremony and Gala Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Casino du Liban, Salle des Ambassadeurs, and sponsored by Choueiri group will be a prestigious event where each inductee or its representative will be presented with a specially designed trophy signifying its membership in the Lebanon Advertising Hall of Fame.

For further inquiries please contact iaa@iaalebanon.org