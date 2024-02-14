DUBAI: Dr. Nasser Yassin, Lebanese Minister of Environment, said that the Green Investment Facility (LGIF) programme, which was launched during the World Governments Summit 2024 (WGS) last year in Dubai, will continue in Lebanon, as well as the efforts to combat climate by working to attract green investments.

Dr. Yassin told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the second day of the WGS 2024 held in Dubai, that the summit highlighted many issues, the most important of which is how to develop government performance in Arab countries and employ artificial intelligence, in addition to discussing current issues in the economic, geopolitical and climate change fields.

He explained that the WGS comes at an important time after the conclusion of the COP28 climate summit, which was hosted by the UAE to prepare governments to work on investing in the green economy.