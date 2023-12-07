Launching a paperless initiative at the start of 2023 for all Hyatt hotels in Dubai to reduce their paper use, Grand Hyatt Dubai announced it became completely paperless in less than twelve months

The additional nine Hyatt properties in the city are set to reach their paperless goal by 31 December 2023, in line with The UAE's Green Agenda 2030

DUBAI: – Hyatt today underscores its commitment to sustainability across its portfolio of 10 properties in Dubai, showcasing a range of impactful initiatives aimed at promoting environmental responsibility and conservation.

Hyatt has advanced its global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy through World of Care, which was compiled by engaging key stakeholders on what is most important to the communities Hyatt operates in around the world. From reducing paper and plastic use on properties to minimizing food waste, Hyatt teams across Dubai are constantly improving operations in line with Hyatt’s 2030 environmental goals – focused on areas of climate change and water conservation, waste and circularity, responsible sourcing and thriving destinations. This commitment is reflected in the recently published 2022 World of Care Highlights and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Report, which demonstrates the strides the brand has made globally in regard to advancing its purpose of care which is to care for the planet, people and bring to life responsible business across the communities it serves.

Fathi Khogaly, Managing Director of Grand Hyatt Dubai and Area Vice-President of Hyatt Hotels, Dubai, said, “At Hyatt, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment. In line with our purpose to care and our 2030 Environmental Goals, Hyatt is committed to advancing environmental action so that destinations around the world are vibrant for our guests, colleagues, and communities. It is essential for us to provide our guests with a memorable experience while also being mindful of the planet.”

Paperless Initiative

Since the launch of the paperless initiative across Hyatt Hotels in Dubai at the beginning of 2023, the properties are accelerating efforts towards reducing the amount of paper used by digitizing documents within the company. The 10 properties in Dubai printed 1.4 million fewer papers as of August 2023 compared to the same time last year, resulting in a 48% reduction of printed papers by the summer period. As of November 2023, Grand Hyatt Dubai has achieved its goal to become a paperless property in less than twelve months, paving the way for sustainable and innovative operational practices. The additional nine Hyatt hotels in the city are on track to reach their goal by 31 December 2023.

Hyatt hotels in Dubai have also adopted digital business cards and QR menus in guestrooms and dining outlets to replace the use of paper. Furthermore, the properties switched to digital records to track guest requests, visitor logs, and room updates.

Reducing Single-Use Plastic

Hyatt is taking significant strides in environmental sustainability by implementing initiatives to reduce plastic usage across its Dubai properties, demonstrating a commitment to eco-friendly practices and responsible hospitality. The Dubai hotels are also making efforts to preserve the beauty of the natural environment with Park Hyatt Dubai conducting quarterly clean-ups of the Dubai Creek to remove plastic waste from the banks.

Several dining outlets have eliminated single-use plastic straws and opted for the 100% biodegradable and compostable #iamnotplastic straws. These outlets are also replacing plastic cutlery and plastic takeaway containers with wooden alternatives.

To further reduce single-use plastic in guest rooms, Hyatt Place properties have introduced dispensers for bulk amenities like shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in the shower and bath areas. At Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, guestrooms feature The BeeKind® Collection of skin-friendly products in recyclable packaging. These products contain no parabens, phthalates, petrol-derived ingredients, mineral oil, urea, DEA, TEA, or propylene glycol. Hyatt Regency Creek Heights uses biodegradable plastic bags instead of plastic laundry bags to further enhance its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Continuously enhancing sustainability efforts is vital to the Dubai hotels’ strategy and the ten properties have set an objective in 2024 to become completely plastic free.

Energy Conservation

As part of its 2030 Environmental Goals, Hyatt is working towards climate and water action by elevating efficiency measures, prioritizing water conservation in drought-prone areas, and increasing consumption of renewable energy and grey water.

Grand Hyatt Dubai has introduced a Reverse Osmosis Plant to use recycled water for cooling towers. The property has also set up a water-efficient washer extractor for its laundry department to reduce overall water use. Furthermore, the hotel has also employed the “Conserve Program”, where linen is exchanged only every other day or after every third night of the stay to minimize energy use.

Hyatt Regency Deira is actively conserving energy by transitioning to energy-efficient LED lighting across 80% of the property. Additionally, all four Hyatt Place hotels in Dubai have installed solar panels to power hot water boilers in the daytime as a green source of power.

Minimize Food Waste

With the intention of reducing landfill and food waste disposal, Hyatt Dubai properties are recycling and encouraging the use of reused items where possible. Globally, Hyatt aims to achieve a 50% global reduction in food waste sent to landfill or incineration per square meter by 2030 compared to 2019.

The Hyatt properties in Dubai follow a comprehensive food waste policy that covers education, food waste prevention, reduction, recycling, and disposal. Hyatt Centric Jumeirah has implemented a Coffee Pod Exchange Program, where used coffee pods are collected by suppliers for industrial decomposition.

At Andaz Dubai The Palm, the hotel's "Taste of Andaz" line of locally sourced oil and flavored salts are made with natural ingredients and are free of harmful chemicals. Further, several Hyatt properties utilize locally farmed seafood and local food produce to support local businesses and reduce food miles.

To learn more about Hyatt’s World of Care efforts and progress, visit www.Hyatt.com/worldofcare

