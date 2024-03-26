Applicants will also have access to a range of offers including refunds, cashbacks, and fee waivers

Dubai: Huspy (www.huspy.com), the Dubai-headquartered proptech startup which is redefining home buying in the Middle East & Europe, has announced the availability of mortgages under 4% - below the UAE EIBOR rate - for home buyers in the UAE. Today, Huspy is recognised as the UAE’s largest mortgage platform.

These new and reduced mortgage rates are available for homebuyers on Huspy from the UAE’s leading banks. The company’s lowest offer at 3.85%, only during the holy month of Ramadan, is available over a fixed 3-year term. Huspy is also offering homebuyers mortgage rates at 3.94% for a fixed 2-year term and 3.99% for a 3-year term.

Homebuyers simply need to apply for a mortgage with Huspy and submit their required documents to receive a completely free cost-analysis. Mortgage brokers in the UAE will also have access to these rates and more offers, for their customers through Huspy’s cutting-edge “Brokers Portal”, which uses innovative technology to reduce the application time significantly.

Customers opting for a mortgage with Huspy, will receive a number of benefits from their chosen bank, including 0% processing fees and 0% valuation fees. Homebuyers who have a salary transfer with certain banks can receive 50% cashback one month’s earnings, besides other cashback offers.

Huspy’s customers who choose to pay off their mortgage sooner will also have access to refunds on early settlement fees. All of Huspy’s mortgages will also be made available for existing homeowners looking to refinance their mortgage at competitive rates.

Huspy works with all of the leading banks in the UAE and empowers mortgage brokers with technology solutions to digitise the mortgage process in the country

-Ends-

About Huspy

Huspy is building one of the largest proptechs in MENA and Europe providing buyers with access to homes and financing. Huspy’s mortgage services are completely free for home buyers. The company's innovative technology is at the heart of the real estate ecosystem, empowering all market players - brokers, agents and banks – to redefine the future of home buying. To know more about Huspy, visit www.huspy.com.