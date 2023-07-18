Kuwait City: HSBC has been named the Best Investment Bank in Kuwait for the fourth year in succession at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, 2023.

This recognition came in addition to three other wins for HSBC across the Middle East, including Best Bank for Transaction Services & Best Bank for Financing in Middle East. HSBC was also named the Best Investment Bank in Saudi Arabia.



Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC Kuwait, said: “This award is a clear reflection of our ambition to be the preferred international banking partner for our clients and our goal to the best international investment bank in the Middle East. HSBC has been a leader in financing, capital markets and investment banking activity in Kuwait, supporting our clients to execute complex transactions and navigate volatile international markets. We have also played a market leading role in facilitating access of international investors to the country, which has been a key priority for many of our clients since Kuwait was included in the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Market investment index.”

HSBC Kuwait is a committed partner to the country’s growth agenda, providing a full suite of investment banking services to support clients across the economic spectrum, including government related entities, local corporates and financial institutions. As a strategic priority, HSBC focuses on its strengths to deliver outstanding results for clients, such as leveraging its unique global network and expertise to support access to capital markets.

More information on the awarding bodies and awarding mechanism can be provided upon request.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2022.

www.hsbc.ae

List of HSBC’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence win in the Middle East