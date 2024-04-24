Dubai, UAE: Trading Enterprises Honda has proudly unveiled the latest addition to its esteemed lineup, the Africa Twin 2024. As one of the most sought-after adventure bikes in the market, the Africa Twin has cemented its reputation for conquering diverse terrains with unparalleled ease and reliability. Designed to excel on both paved roads and challenging dirt tracks, the Africa Twin builds upon its rich legacy to offer riders an enhanced journey through the landscapes of possibility.

The UAE's motorcycling community has long wished for a bike that seamlessly balances on-road performance with off-road prowess, and the Africa Twin 2024 emerges as the definitive answer to this demand. Whether embarking on a cross-country road trip or tackling rugged trails, riders can trust the Africa Twin to deliver a superior experience without compromise.

Key Features of the all-new Africa Twin 2024 trims Include:

Improved Handling: Engineered for precision and agility, the Africa Twin Adventure Sport DCT trim offers superior handling, ensuring confidence and control across diverse terrains.

Adaptable Seat: With an adjustable seat designed to accommodate riders of varying heights, the Africa Twin 2024 ensures comfort and ergonomics for all adventurers.

Front-Wheel Enhancements: Equipped with a 19-inch front wheel, the Africa Twin Adventure Sport DCT trim enhances stability and traction, empowering riders to tackle challenging conditions with ease. Africa Twin Standard features a 21-inch front tubeless wheel to further optimize performance and maneuverability.

Upgraded Exhaust: The Africa Twin 2024 boasts an upgraded exhaust system, delivering improved performance and a captivating engine soundtrack.

Adjustable Screen: Riders can personalize their riding experience with an adjustable windscreen, allowing customization for maximum aerodynamics or enhanced wind protection based on individual preferences.

Engine Performance: Both the Africa Twin Standard and Adventure Sport DCT ESS models showcase a remarkable improvement in torque output, with an increase from 105Nm to an impressive 112Nm. This enhancement translates to even more robust acceleration and power delivery across various riding conditions, ensuring a thrilling and dynamic riding experience for adventure enthusiasts.

The Africa Twin 2024 lineup offers two distinct trims tailored to cater to diverse preferences and riding styles:

Africa Twin Standard ESS: Ideal for riders seeking a perfect balance between performance and versatility. This trim combines the renowned Africa Twin capability with enhanced features to deliver a dynamic and engaging riding experience across various terrains.

Africa Twin Adventure Sport DCT ESS: Designed for adventurers craving the ultimate in comfort and convenience. This trim features Honda's innovative Dual Clutch Transmission system, offering seamless gear shifts and effortless riding, making it an excellent choice for long-distance touring and exploring rugged landscapes with ease.

