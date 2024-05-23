Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has inaugurated the American Community School of Abu Dhabi’s (ACS) new campus on Saadiyat Island. The inauguration ceremony, highlighted by a ribbon-cutting event, saw the presence of guests including Her Excellency Martina Strong, United States Ambassador to the UAE; His Excellency Saif Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Minister of Education; Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Assistant Minister of Political Affairs; His Excellency Salem Alnuaimi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and ACS Honorary Trustee; Monique Flickinger, ACS Superintendent; and Matt Ayoub, ACS Board Chair and Alumnus '94.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan unveiled the official dedication plaque and asked Grade 4 and 5 student ambassadors to join him in the symbolic planting of a Ghaf tree, gifted from Sheikh Zayed’s Gardens in Al Ain. This occasion marks an important milestone in the 51-year history of ACS, solidifying its place in the UAE's educational legacy and celebrating its enduring contribution to the nation's growth and cultural heritage.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan said: “I offer my best wishes for the continued success of the American Community School. May it continue to be a major center of learning for its students as well as a model for excellent education in the United Arab Emirates and the world.

“Today, we also appreciate the spirit of America’s exemplary educational traditions so clearly evident here in your school. I am very pleased to share in our celebration of the strong bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two U’s, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. This celebration reflects our joint resolve to maintain and strengthen the long and friendly relations between our two countries.

“The United Arab Emirates is a nation that has become a champion for progress, peace, and prosperity around the globe. The wise leadership of His Highness, the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has allowed the UAE to become a leader in developing a knowledge-based economy and society. Under his wise leadership, we know that the basis of the society that we seek to build and maintain for our people is grounded in a strong system of education.”

Monique Flickinger, ACS Superintendent, said: "We extend our deepest appreciation to His Highness, the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi Government for their generosity and unwavering support, which has been instrumental in the success of ACS. And we are grateful to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and our key stakeholders and partners for their steadfast commitment to invest in the leaders of tomorrow. Today, we celebrate ACS’s profound historical ties with Abu Dhabi, a relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared values over 50 years."

The dedication of the new campus stands as a testament to the strong ties and collaboration between the UAE and the United States. ACS, a beacon of excellence in education, embodies cultural diplomacy, and its new campus symbolizes a continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and global citizenship. This landmark event further strengthens ACS's position as a leading institution in the region, poised to shape the future of education.

About the American Community School of Abu Dhabi

Established in 1972, the American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) is a nonprofit, U.S. accredited college preparatory school serving a culturally diverse student body of students between the ages of 4 to 18. Affiliated with the US Embassy, ACS is the only nonprofit American school in Abu Dhabi. Building on a legacy of nearly 50 years of excellence, ACS empowers students to shape and define their futures by providing a balanced learning program in academics, the arts, athletics and service learning. Learn more about ACS by visiting www.acs.sch.ae.

