Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In an exclusive inauguration ceremony held earlier today, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) marked the official opening of Citizens School Dubai.

H.E Dr. Abdulla Al Karam expressed his thoughts on the school’s purpose of re-imagining education in the region; “Citizens School is joining a school community that is committed to future-focused, wellbeing-based education that enables students to thrive at school and in life. We welcome the students, teachers, parents and staff of Citizens School to our community and look forward to their contribution to Dubai’s world-class education sector.”

Dr. Adil Al Zarooni, Founder, Citizens School Dubai added; “Citizens School is on a mission to re-imagine a future relevant education experience and our learning philosophy is aimed at providing a better quality of life by building future-ready mindsets that are ready to seize opportunities, lead change and understand that success and failure are necessary for personal growth. We are honoured to be joined by H.E Dr. Abdulla Al Karam on this very special occasion for all of us. His contribution to the nation’s education industry continues to inspire us at each step of the journey and we are grateful for all the support received from the KHDA and the wider government and education ecosystem.”

About Citizens

Citizens is a visionary new school in Dubai, designed and developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments. At its core, Citizens focuses on each child’s unique requirements, empowering them with choices to explore themes, expand interests, and determine the routes that they want to go on to reach their full potential, without compromise. Learn more at http://citizens.me/

