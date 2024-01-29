Last week, architects, interior designers and developers from the GCC region attended a special event hosted by premium sanitaryware brands AXOR and hansgrohe, where the focus was on sustainability.

The event took place at the hansgrohe/AXOR showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, and was an opportunity for guests to learn more about the brands’ keen sustainability agenda and how they are meeting the ever growing demand for water and energy saving products in the residential, hospitality and leisure markets.

The Hansgrohe Group, under which AXOR and hansgrohe operate, continues to develop innovative solutions to conserving water. The company is committed to ensuring that by 2030 all of its water-bearing products will be available exclusively with water-saving technologies. By 2025, Hansgrohe Group will already have converted 75 percent of its overhead and hand-held showers to EcoSmart, technology which reduces the amount of shower water consumed on a daily basis by up to 60%.

At the event there was a focus on how the ultra-premium brand, AXOR is contributing to a more sustainable future by designing and producing luxurious products for water-related spaces that, due to their robustness through high quality manufacture, will last a lifetime. This precision manufacture enables AXOR to extend its product warranties far beyond the regulatory norms, and to ensure a secure lasting investment, AXOR also guarantees the availability of spare parts for its products for fifteen years — five years more than the legal requirement. In addition, as part of the Hansgrohe Group, it is committed to science-based targets which are consistent across all company operations

Hansgrohe Group’s proposition as a holistic bathroom interior’s provider was also highlighted, due to its recent addition of a ceramics collection. Guests were able to appreciate the eco credentials of hansgrohe’s EluPura toilet range which features optimised interior geometry, enabling powerful flushing that consumes just 4.5 litres of water per flush, and the Xuniva wash basin collections which are totally constructed from natural and recyclable materials.

Also under the spotlight was the AXOR Suite collection, a collaboration with revered designer, Philippe Starck, and exemplary of his distinctive streamlined design simplicity.

In addition to the new ceramics collections, AXOR also presented some if its most iconic collaborations with the world’s leading designers. They included AXOR ShowerComposition by Philippe Strack, AXOR ONE Shower Set and AXOR Citterio Rhombic and E collections by Antonio Citterio, amongst others. The faucets, shower systems, drains and bathroom accessories collections displayed were chosen to highlight the wide range of styles, materials and finishes available from AXOR, whose preoccupation with personalisation in the bathroom space, combined with strong eco-credentials continues to hold wide appeal with the leading hotels of the world.

The AXOR and hansgrohe brands are well positioned to benefit from a burgeoning GCC ceramics & sanitaryware market which is projected to register a CAGR of greater than 6% over the next five years, according to a Mordor Intelligence Report. The global bathroom products market is set to reach USD 1096.73 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.1% In the GCC region, there is growing recognition of water as a limited and finite resource and sustainability targets within the built environment sector remain a pressing issue.

Representing the Hansgrohe Group at the event were Andrus Asavi, Director of Sales, Global Projects and Fawzy Tello, Regional Sales Manager, Middle East, along with the Dubai team.

Andrus Asavi comments: “We welcomed our long-established network of architects, designers and developers, and we were delighted to meet newcomers too. Listening to different opinions and insights from professionals who work in the design and delivery of major projects about how we can work together to conserve the precious resource of water is really important. Through events like these we can gauge feedback on our collections and we can explain our vision for the future. The crucial issue of sustainability is progressive and evolving, and working with our partners and stakeholders we remain committed to being a consistent innovator.”

About the Hansgrohe Group – Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901

With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 122-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower. The company holds more than 20,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 33 subsidiaries and 21 sales offices supplying products in more than 150 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 700 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2022, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.528 billion. It employs around 5,600 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.

