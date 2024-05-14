London stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors digested the British labour market data that showed wages grew stronger-than-expected, while a basket of mixed corporate updates kept investor mood in check.

The benchmark index FTSE 100 and the midcap FTSE 250 index edged higher by 0.1% as of 7:16 GMT.

British wages excluding bonuses - in the sights of the Bank of England as it considers when to cut interest rates - grew by a stronger-than-expected 6% in the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Still, money markets see a 50-50 chance of a June rate cut.

In company news, Anglo American gained 0.5% after investors in both companies said BHP Group is likely to sweeten its $43 billion takeover offer for the second time.

Currys rose 6.5% to the top of FTSE 250 after the electricals retailer raised its annual profit forecast.

Vodafone was the top gainer on FTSE 100 with a 3.3% jump after the telecom operator met market forecasts for the year to end-March.

Flutter was the biggest drag on the benchmark index after the world's largest online betting company reported its first quarter results. It was down 2.7%. (Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



