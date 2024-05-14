KFC India operator Devyani International reported on Tuesday an 89% slump in fourth-quarter profit before a one-time expense, as inflation-weary consumers cut back on dining out and ordering in despite discounted prices amid surging costs.

Its consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax fell to 43.9 million rupees ($525,836.7) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of 412.3 million rupees an year ago.

During the quarter, the company - which operates KFC and Pizza Hut chains - accrued an exceptional item worth 423.7 million rupees, after its unit acquired 283 KFC restaurants in Thailand, the company said.

India's quick-service restaurant's have struggled to lure customers in the face of sticky inflation.

Promotional offers and value-based meals helped Devyani's revenue from operations rise nearly 39% to 10.47 billion rupees during the quarter, beating analysts average estimate of 8.79 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

However, this led to a near 46% surge in its total expenses.

Shares of the company, which were up 0.3% ahead of results, fell 3.3% after the results. The stock fell 22% in the March quarter.

Last week, Sapphire Foods India, which also operates Pizza Hut and KFC chains but has fewer stores than Devyani, posted its biggest profit drop since listing on slow demand and piling costs, whereas McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit was nearly wiped out on frail demand. ($1 = 83.4860 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



