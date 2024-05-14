Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, a pioneering force in the telecom and digital innovation sector, proudly announces the integration of Tabby, MENA’s largest flexible payments provider, into its eShop platform, enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.



Tabby will now be available as a payment option on Ooredoo eShop for cash orders, providing customers purchasing smartphones and accessories with added convenience and flexibility. This innovative payment solution empowers customers to acquire what they need immediately and defer payment, making the latest technology more accessible than ever before.



Tabby enables customers to enjoy the flexibility of paying for their purchases in four, without incurring any interest or fees. This feature allows for a seamless shopping experience, removing financial barriers and facilitating affordable access to cutting-edge technology.



"We are thrilled to introduce Tabby as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled shopping experiences for our customers," said Alaa AlKhalifah, Manager E-Commerce at Ooredoo Kuwait. "With Tabby, customers can split their payments over four monthly installments, without any added interest rates. This not only makes purchasing smartphones and accessories more affordable but also eliminates pricing as a deterrent, ultimately boosting customer conversion rates."



This integration represents another milestone in Ooredoo Kuwait's ongoing efforts to elevate customer satisfaction and convenience. By offering flexible payment solutions like Tabby, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to enrich the lives of its customers and make cutting-edge technology more accessible to everyone.



For more information about Tabby and to explore the latest smartphone and accessory offerings, visit Ooredoo eShop at https://www.ooredoo.com.kw/ or download the Ooredoo app.



About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait is a leading telecommunications company dedicated to providing innovative solutions and exceptional services to customers across the country. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge products and services.



About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 10 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.



Over 30,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, and is now valued at $1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bluepool, Hassana Investment Capital, Soros Capital Management and Saudi Venture Capital.

