Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Nestled in the heart of the capital, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has been crowned for the 13th consecutive year as the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards, one of the most prestigious global awards that recognizes leaders in the tourism and hospitality industries. Known for its luxurious resorts, exquisite fine dining options and pristine white-sand beaches, Saadiyat Island consistently provides an indulging experience in the tranquility and charm of its shores.

During the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, the destination unveiled its "Elevate Your Senses" campaign through an interactive digital experience that transports visitors from all over the world, to a journey of exploration across the destination’s diverse breadth of offer. As visitors engage with the interactive zone that showcases different aspects of Saadiyat Island, they will get immersed into curated content that brings the tranquil beauty of the Island to life.

Saadiyat Island isn’t just a destination, it’s a sensory sanctuary where every moment is a celebration of culture, wellness, beach, nature, and luxury intertwined. From world-class resorts to luxurious spa’s, guests are invited to take on a holistic wellness journey and engage their senses in a symphony of rejuvenation. As the powdery beaches meet the azure skies of Saadiyat, guests are beckoned to unwind by the Middle East's leading beach destination, embraced by the epitome of luxury, while the tranquil sounds of waves merge seamlessly into the experience, creating a harmonious atmosphere of relaxation and indulgence.

The World Travel Awards often referred to as the "Oscars of the Travel Industry”, acknowledges and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

For more information on Saadiyat Island, please visit https://saadiyatisland.ae/

-Ends-

About Saadiyat Island:

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of inspiring, transformative and enriching experiences offering something unique for everyone – from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, stunning natural beaches, and roaming wildlife. Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is home to premium hotels and resorts and offers world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, golf, lifestyle, retail, and F&B experiences. Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon to open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

Positioned within the UAE’s cosmopolitan capital, Abu Dhabi, the island comprises a Beach District, Cultural District, Lagoon District and a Marina District. Saadiyat Island is just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport and Downtown Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes from Dubai.

For press inquiries

Miral Destinations

Haneen Sasa

Head of PR – Saadiyat

hsasa@miral.ae

Weber Shandwick MENAT

Hana ElShal

Account Manager

HElshal@webershandwick.com