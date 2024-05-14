Dubai, UAE: With the incremental weather impacting people across the UAE, one of the region’s largest pre-owned enterprises, Automall, has partnered with leasing powerhouse, Hertz UAE, to launch a new service to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers, while they wait to replace their damaged vehicles.

Customers can visit Al-Futtaim Automotive’s Automall facilities across the UAE to purchase a quality pre-owned vehicle from its extensive range of over 30 brands, with the company covering the cost of a hire car from Hertz UAE to ensure they are not without transport while their new vehicle is prepared, up to the value of AED 2,000.

Customers can be assured of peace of mind when buying from the range of vehicles available at the Automall facilities across the city, with each vehicle undergoing a rigorous 360-degree service check carried out by trained technicians and at least a one-year warranty.

Automall is part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, the UAE’s largest automotive company spearheading the EV transition across the region. Catering to the growing demand for electrified mobility vehicles, Hertz UAE is the first car rental brand in the UAE to introduce fully electric vehicles in its portfolio. The car rental giant has over 11,000 vehicles in operation in the UAE, 15% of which are either fully electric or hybrid vehicles.

Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director – Fleet & Pre-Owned Division, Al-Futtaim Automotive commented “As a leading player within the automotive industry, Al-Futtaim Automotive has a responsibility to ensure motorists get back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible. With Automall, we continue to offer the widest range of pre-owned car stock covering all needs with the best quality and confidence so customers can buy with complete peace of mind, while also providing convenient temporary solutions while they wait. Through this exclusive partnership with Hertz UAE, we are further fulfilling our promise to deliver customer-centric experiences and ensure safer, uninterrupted journeys, especially in the wake of recent weather conditions.”

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.