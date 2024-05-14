Johannesburg: A new beacon of familial legacy and communal spirit has arrived in Waterfall Corner, Johannesburg, with the opening of Math™ Restaurant. Having opened its doors in May 2024, Math™ offers more than just a dining experience—it’s a tribute to a rich history of entrepreneurship and community engagement that stretches back nearly fifty years.

Puleng Mathabatha, the owner of Math™, draws inspiration from his parents' thriving hardware store in Lebowakgomo. Math Electrical Hardware Store, established in 1974, was more than a business; it was the heart of the township and a place where the community gathered and shared stories. The name ‘Math,’ once a mystery to Puleng, represents the first four letters of his family's surname, symbolising the legacy that now drives his new venture.

The tagline, ‘When We Gather,’ further encapsulates the spirit of Math™ restaurant, inviting patrons to share in the nostalgia, inspiration, and culinary delight that defines this unique dining experience.

The restaurant’s architectural design blends contemporary elegance with classic charm, creating a space that is as welcoming as it is visually stunning. The walls are adorned with a large and impactful mural that reflects the core values of Math™. This centrepiece shares stories of resilience, camaraderie, and shared memories, adding depth to the dining experience. With artistic touches that range from modern interpretations to more traditional forms, the art provides visual interest and shares the inspiration behind the restaurant without overwhelming the space. Central to the restaurant is a circular communal table where guests can gather, along with various booth-style seating arrangements that encourage connection and conversation.

As for the menu, Math™ offers an exquisite fusion of tradition and innovation, with dishes inspired by Puleng’s own culinary journey. From comfort classics to daring experiments, each dish tells a story of journeys taken, memories cherished, and dreams fulfilled. This diverse menu caters to the modern African with a diverse palate. The menu is inspired by everything from the streets of New York City to the humble home-cooked favourites South Africans know and love.

Math™ restaurant offers a comprehensive dining experience, catering to guests throughout the day with a varied menu that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With its all-day service, Math™ Restaurant creates an inviting atmosphere where guests can relax and enjoy a delicious meal, whether it's a casual breakfast, a business lunch, or a special dinner with family and friends. The versatile menu, paired with a warm and welcoming ambiance, ensures that every visit to Math™ is a memorable one.

"Math™ restaurant is about community, legacy, and the shared experiences that bring people together," says Puleng Mathabatha. "the visionary behind the newly opened establishment. "It's been a journey that's taken time, dedication, and a deep connection to my family's history. To see Math™ become a reality is incredibly fulfilling—like seeing the pieces of a long-awaited puzzle finally come together. Just a year ago, I couldn't have imagined that we'd be here, but everything is aligning in a way that feels like it's meant to be. This is more than just a restaurant; it's a living embodiment of our commitment to honouring the past while building a vibrant community. The entire concept is fuelled by the spirit of togetherness and the enduring legacy that my family has created."

Nestled in the heart of the trendy Waterfall area, Math™ restaurant, located at the popular Waterfall Corner shopping centre in Johannesburg, is not just a dining destination—it's a meeting place where history and modernity come together. Community is at the core here, and every meal is an opportunity to create lasting memories.

For more information, visit www.math.restaurant or call 072 050 2511 to make a reservation.

