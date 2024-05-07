Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region ­– has announced its sponsorship of Qatari Paralympic champion Ali Radi Arshid as part of its social responsibility program. This initiative aims to support Qatari athletes of determination, enabling them to reach their full potential and compete at the highest level, both domestically and internationally, especially Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, Managing Director of GWC, received the Olympic champion Ali Arshid along with a delegation from Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) headed by Mr. Amir Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Committee.

Ali Radi Arshid has a remarkable track record of accomplishments, including winning the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, and the silver medal at the 4th West Asian Para Games in Sharjah. He is currently preparing for further competitions, standing as a shining example of perseverance, resilience, and unwavering commitment to self-improvement. His consistent performance and numerous international titles make him a proud representative of Qatari athletes, demonstrating their ability to overcome obstacles and achieve remarkable success regionally and globally.

GWC's sponsorship of the Qatari para-athlete reflects the company's full commitment to support local talents and champions, particularly people of determination who contribute to the country’s remarkable accomplishments across major international sports events.

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, GWC seeks to empower and integrate people of determination through sustainable development programs, while continuing to support QPC’s efforts to promote sporting activities for those with special needs.

GWC's social responsibility initiatives focus on youth, education, sports, culture, knowledge creation, and entrepreneurship, contributing to the development of sustainable ecosystems that benefit the community and allow talents to thrive. Therefore, Supporting QPC is an integral part of the company’s CSR programme and is a testament to GWC’s unwavering commitment to create more inclusive and tolerant societies.

GWC is committed to a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond mere profitability, viewing corporate social responsibility as a voluntary ethical commitment that goes beyond profit-making to being impactful in the community and the surrounding environment. GWC’s influence is not limited to its commercial activities but extends to include the whole community, as the company implements a comprehensive strategy for environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

The company plans to expand the scope of its social responsibility initiatives in the coming years, aligning with its strategy to expand its commercial and investment activities. This expansion will be mirrored by a similar expansion in its social, environmental, and governance (ESG) initiatives. GWC is one of the fastest-growing firms in the MENA region, providing world-class logistics services and supply chain solutions, and is the largest private sector developer of logistics hubs in the region.

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com