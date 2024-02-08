To build capacities and reinforce skills

The 2nd cohort included 22 staff members, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in the two batches to 44.

Manama, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, celebrated the graduation of the 2nd cohort of 'The Pioneers Leadership Development Programme’ with a total of 22 staff from different divisions of the company. The graduation ceremony was held in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and attended by Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG) CEO, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Ghani Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF, along with a number of key executives.

'The Pioneers Leadership Development Programme', launched by Gulf Air in collaboration with BIBF in 2022, aims to empower and support promising talents within the company and prepare them for leadership opportunities. The programme focuses on building their capabilities, enhancing their skills, and equipping them with the necessary knowledge to efficiently take on larger responsibilities, enabling them to lead and contribute to their teams even better.

The 2nd cohort of the programme included 22 staff members, bringing the total number of participants in the two cohorts to 44 graduates from various divisions of the company, including Information Technology, Finance, Engineering, Maintenance, Operations, Marketing, and Human Resources. The programme involved leadership training, personal skills development, specialized workshops, and interactive training sessions, with a focus on hands-on training, which was carefully tailored to cater to all participants. There were also discussions on global aviation-related topics. Additionally,

the participants were provided with a set of tools that enables them to plan and execute tasks efficiently within their respective scope of work.

On this occasion, Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG) CEO Dr. Jeffrey Goh, extended his congratulations to the 2nd batch of 'The Pioneers Leadership Development Programme', who have successfully completed the programme's requirements over a period of six months. He expressed his pride in the partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) in launching and implementing the programme since its inception in 2022, reflecting the company’s commitment to provide promising employees with programmes aimed at leadership development.

He added, "Gulf Air Group (GFG) is firmly committed to enhancing the capabilities of Bahraini talents to lead the aviation sector in the Kingdom. Gulf Air has always played a vital role in contributing to the development of the aviation sector through its strategic investment in future industry leaders.”

The CEO of the BIBF, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, extended congratulations to all programme participants for the successful completion of the leadership programme. He expressed pride in the collaboration with Gulf Air, emphasising the significance of this distinguished initiative in enhancing professional capabilities within the aviation sector in Bahrain. Dr. Al Shaikh highlighted, "This programme underscores the Institute's commitment to equipping the labour market with leadership competencies across diverse sectors, thereby contributing to the advancement of economic development in the Kingdom."

