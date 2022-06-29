Global science-led UK healthcare company GSK signed a new contract manufacturing agreement with Bioventure Healthcare FZE, a qualified UAE-based manufacturing facility, to transfer the secondary packaging of a range of its portfolio to the UAE.

Agreement reinforces GSK’s commitment to advance patient health in the UAE, securing reliable supply of high-demand, widely prescribed essential medicines for patients in the country.

UAE: Global science-led UK healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced today a new manufacturing agreement with Bioventure Healthcare FZE (previously known as Geltec Healthcare FZE), a qualified UAE-based manufacturing facility. Through this venture, GSK will transfer to the UAE the secondary packaging of 20 of its key products across several therapy areas, including the central nervous system, dermatology, urology, allergy, and respiratory therapy areas.

This agreement will help to ensure a steady and seamless supply, enabling a more efficient response to address any emerging supply gaps. The move will also positively impact patients by ensuring that they are able to access GSK’s high-quality medicines prescribed by their doctors.

In alignment with GSK’s commitment to advance healthcare for patients in the UAE, the partnership will help in securing a reliable supply of high-demanded, widely prescribed essential medicines for patients in the country. It also aligns with Bioventure Healthcare’s mission as a subsidiary of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding, the Healthcare Division of Yas Holding, to create a market that is attractive for global manufacturing companies and achieves exponential growth in the local health sector. At present, Bioventure Healthcare FZE is planning to expand their product portfolio to oral solid tablets.

Secondary packaging is the final manufacturing stage necessary for shipping products which already have primary packaging. It is used to package multiple product soft gel capsules locally and facilitate transport from the manufacturer to end users. GSK’s medications will continue to be manufactured in their own facilities, while their secondary packaging will now be performed by Bioventure Healthcare FZE.

The partnership was announced in a ceremony held today in Dubai. It was attended by Simon Readshaw, Deputy Director for International Trade UAE, British Embassy; Gizem Akalin, PhD, Vice President for GSK Gulf; and Ashraf Radwan, Division CEO of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding. Also, in attendance were Pippa Russo, Life Sciences Advisor UAE, British Embassy; and Mahmoud Heikal, CEO of Bioventure Healthcare.

On behalf of the UK government, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Simon Penney said, “The UK is delighted to support this new partnership between GSK and Bioventure Healthcare which reaffirms GSK’s long-term investment in the UAE. This agreement demonstrates how UK-UAE collaboration can benefit patients across the Emirates, while ensuring a resilient supply chain in the years ahead. This secures the UAE’s place as a leading regional pharma hub.”

Dr. Akalin confirmed that the agreement will be fully operational by the end of 2022. She said: “This agreement will support us in our endeavours to provide greater value across our range of treatments to patients. Our partnership with Bioventure Healthcare FZE supports our mission to advance patient care while positively contributing to the country’s vision of establishing a globally-competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing hub”.

Ashraf Radwan commented: “In line with the UAE Government’s continuing efforts to develop the Nation’s pharmaceutical sector, we welcome this new partnership with GSK to drive our joint mission forward together by improving patients’ lives across the healthcare value chain. Central to this partnership is our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai, which not only meets local and international standards set forth by the UAE Ministry of Health, GCC, USFDA, and EU GMP. With this strategic partnership, we aim to bolster the UAE’s unrivalled position as a pharmaceutical leader in the region and beyond.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company on a mission to research, develop, manufacture and market innovative medicines and vaccines to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. GSK has a 300-year global legacy, and for more than 65 years has been operating, employing and investing in the Gulf Cooperation Council region. For more info, please visit Home | GSK.

About Bioventure Healthcare FZE

Bioventure Healthcare FZE (previously known as Geltec Healthcare FZE) is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Dubai’s National Industries Park. It produces dietary supplements and pharmaceutical products in soft gelatine capsules and gelatine enrobed tablets. With a rated manufacturing capacity of 1.5 billion softgel capsules per annum, the company is the largest soft gelatine capsule manufacturing and packaging facility in the region. The facility has been approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and has also received GCC and EU GMP certifications, amongst other approvals. For more information, please visit https://www.yasholding.ae/bioventure-healthcare/.

About GlobalOne Healthcare Holding

GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC (GHH) operates as the Healthcare Division of Yas Holding LLC, a prominent business development and investment company. With investments in leading bio-pharmaceuticals and innovative manufacturing solutions, GHH is committed to improving healthcare outcomes and patient quality of life. GHH’s healthcare portfolio focuses on the provision of world-class healthcare services across a range of areas, including customised clinical and non-clinical hospital management and healthcare consultancy services. GHH’s subsidiaries specialise in biopharma, hospital management, medical supply chain, manufacturing, and occupational health. For more information, please visit www.ghh.ae.