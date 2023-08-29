​​​​​Dubai: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, is excited to announce its collaboration with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC). This new partnership and collaboration aims to empower entrepreneurs, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with essential connectivity solutions and enabling their online presence.

In today's digital age, connectivity and a strong online presence are crucial for businesses to thrive. Recognizing this need, GoDaddy and du have joined forces to offer a suite of services specifically tailored to meet the requirements of, startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and solopreneurs. With this partnership, businesses in the UAE can now access a range of connectivity and digital tools to kickstart their online journey.

The heart of this partnership lies in the powerful Ecommerce Starter Kit provided by GoDaddy. All SMEs subscribing to du's broadband plans will receive Godaddy’s starter kit, free of charge for one year, unlocking a world of potential opportunities. For businesses looking to take their digital presence to the next level, du offers premium 5G and fiber internet plans that provides the small businesses with their connectivity needs By leveraging the power of the GoDaddy Digital Starter Kit and du’s broadband plans, businesses can unlock their full potential and tap into the countless opportunities offered by the digital landscape.

The E-commerce Starter Kit includes essential components such as:

.com domain registration* a professional Microsoft email account an E-store builder tool that includes hosting services with unlimited pages, and seamless social media integration.

The impact of an online presence cannot be underestimated. According to GoDaddy’s MENA Small Business Survey, nearly 50% of businesses in the UAE that utilize online channels earn up to 20% of their annual revenue through these platforms. Furthermore, in the UAE businesses acquired more than 70% of their customers through online channels compared to other markets.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said :"In today's fast-paced digital landscape, where connectivity and a strong online presence are paramount, the partnership between GoDaddy and du is a game-changer for SMEs in the UAE. The collaboration not only addresses the connectivity needs of SMEs but also ensures they have the essential digital tools to thrive in a competitive market, harness the countless opportunities offered by the ever-evolving digital landscape and position themselves for long-term success. Our partnership goes beyond empowering SMEs to succeed, it showcases our commitment to the future of entrepreneurship in the UAE.”

Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to team up with du to further GoDaddy’s support for the digitalization of SMEs in the UAE. With our combined expertise, we hope to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed online and help SMEs grow their online business. GoDaddy and du's partnership aims to bridge the digital divide for SMEs in the UAE, providing them with the necessary tools and connectivity to establish a strong online presence.”

