BAGHDAD, Iraq – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) recently entered several Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with the Iraqi government and private sector, helping to support the local infrastructure as it faces increasing demand for energy and electricity.

These agreements allow Honeywell to explore strategic collaborations for Iraq’s oil and gas fields, including the cessation of gas flaring and the provision of development, automation, remote control and monitoring services.

The MoUs were signed by Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS), who attended, along with members of his leadership team, a meeting hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. H.E. Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, participated in the meetings, along with high-level Iraqi government officials and prominent private sector firms.

West said: “Honeywell has done remarkable work in Iraq, and I look forward to what we can do with these agreements. While there has been significant development within the energy sector locally, there is still tremendous potential for growth and cooperation, all aimed at providing a more reliable and sustainable energy sector for Iraqis throughout the country.”

The agreement is a part of Honeywell’s commitment to provide the best solutions and global expertise to help drive better efficiencies and sustainability within the country’s energy sector. This also demonstrates Honeywell’s alignment and support of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including the energy transition.

Mohamad Shaboot, President Honeywell Iraq, said: “These agreements show a clear commitment by both Honeywell and the Iraqi public and private sectors to continue the modernization and development of local industry. The focus on the energy sector is only continuing to grow and it is incumbent upon all of us to put in place the necessary technology and rigor to help realize a better energy future for the entire region.”

Honeywell has been operating in Iraq since the 1970s and recently appointed Shaboot as country president. The company supports local industry across multiple pillars, including energy, smart buildings and aerospace.

