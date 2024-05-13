Cairo, Egypt - bokra, a leading goal-based investment and savings platform based in Cairo, announces its new joint venture with Dahab Masr, a renowned Egyptian entity in precious metals investments. This collaboration marks the launch of the highly anticipated ‘bokra Dahab’ platform which targets users in Egypt, UAE and KSA to invest and save in various precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and more.

The bokra Dahab platform is set to redefine the investment landscape in the Middle East. It will offer individuals and SMEs unmatched opportunities to diversify their investment portfolios while providing a secure and efficient process for investing in precious metals.

bokra’s initial offering, the bokra Investment platform, revolutionizes wealth management through goal-based investment and savings products in asset-backed securities. Building on its success, this partnership further solidifies bokra's commitment to diversifying investment opportunities and fractionalizing different asset classes to provide easy access for individual investors and empower investors across the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Ayman El-Sawy, Founder and CEO of bokra Holding, stated, "Following our recent announcement of bokra’s goal-based investment app in asset-backed securities, we are proud to join forces with Dahab Masr to introduce our new platform, bokra Dahab. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and provide investors with a unique opportunity to invest and save in precious metals. We are dedicated to introducing additional platforms in the near future, as we commit to transforming how individuals and SMEs approach wealth management, offering them the highest levels of seamlessness and security across our platforms."

Dahab Masr, a leading player in the precious metals industry, brings its expertise and industry knowledge to the partnership. The collaboration with bokra aligns perfectly with their vision of empowering investors with innovative and accessible investment opportunities.

Fady Kamel and Amr Fouad, Founders of Dahab Masr, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with bokra as this strategic collaboration combines our expertise in the precious metals market with bokra's cutting-edge technology and commitment to empowering investors across the region. Together, we aim to create a seamless investment experience for individuals and SMEs, unlocking the high-yield potential of the precious metals market."

With a plan to expand into the UAE and KSA later this year, the bokra Dahab platform aims to attract investors and position itself as a leader in the wealth management industry. The partnership with Dahab Masr reinforces bokra's vision and ambition to provide innovative investment solutions, cater to diverse financial goals, and drive financial inclusion across the MENA region.

This partnership marks the first of many strategic collaborations with industry leaders across different asset-classes, which aligns with bokra Holding’s approach to extend their offering with the backing of subject matter experts and experienced market leaders.

-Ends-

About bokra Holding:

bokra Holding is a Cairo-based fintech company on a mission to democratize wealth management. bokra offers goal-based investment and savings products through asset-backed securities. The bokra app provides personalized and balanced financial planning, empowering users to manage and grow their wealth across different asset classes.

About Dahab Masr:

"Dahab Masr" spearheads innovative investment solutions in Egypt's precious metals market. Leveraging advanced fintech and scientific analytics, Dahab Masr reshapes gold investment opportunities, offering a spectrum of sophisticated options to clients. Adhering to regulatory standards and promoting financial inclusivity, they ensure secure and effective avenues for all