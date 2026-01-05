Gold rose more than 1% on Monday, while other precious metals surged after the United States captured ‍Venezuelan President Nicolas ‍Maduro over the weekend, escalating geopolitical tensions and lifting safe-haven demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ​As of 0119 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5% at $4,395.35 per ounce, climbing to ⁠a more than one-week high. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26, ⁠2025.

* U.S. ‌gold futures for February delivery gained 1.8% to $4,405.40.

* Bullion staged a stellar rally in 2025, ending the year up 64%, its biggest annual ⁠gain since 1979, driven by interest rate cuts, safe-haven demand, and inflows into exchange-traded funds.

* Investors currently expect at least two rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year.

* The U.S. captured Maduro on Saturday, ⁠in an operation that reportedly ​caused civilian deaths, while U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would take control of the country.

* Vice ‍President Delcy Rodriguez, however, has taken over as interim leader with the backing of Venezuela's top ​court and said that Maduro remains president.

* The operation was Washington's most controversial intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama 37 years ago.

* Non-yielding assets tend to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

* Spot silver added 4.5% to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29. Silver ended the year surging 147%, far outpacing gold, in what was its best year ever on-record.

* Silver was propelled to fresh highs ⁠by its designation as a critical U.S. mineral, supply ‌constraints amid rising industrial and investment demand.

* Spot platinum was up 1.5% at $2,175.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday. It rose ‌more than 5% ⁠earlier in the session to a one-week high.

* Palladium edged 0.4% higher to $1,645.0 ⁠per ounce.

